Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd (RFGJ.J)

Rhodes food group says Competition Commission approves acquisition of Pakco

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd : Competition commission has approved acquisition of pakco .Approval subject to condition that Rhodes Food, Pakco shall not retrench any employees of pakco as a result of acquisition.

Rhodes Food Group says FY normalised HEPS up 50.8 pct

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Limited : Fy turnover up 37.2 pct to r4.1 billion . Fy profit after tax up 70.7 pct to r290 million . Fy normalised operating profit margin up 160 bps . Fy normalised diluted heps up 50.8 pct to 126.5 cps . Dividend up 70.0 pct to 42.2 cps .Capital expenditure of r250 million is planned for 2017.

Rhodes Food sees FY HEPS between 67 pct-72 pct higher

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd : Sees headline earnings per share (HEPS) for year ending Sept. 25 between 67 pct - 72 pct higher at 129.3-133.1 cents .Sees FY normalised diluted HEPS between 48 pct - 53 pct igher.

Rhodes Food Group to buy Pakco Proprietary Ltd

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd : Will buy 100% of issued share capital of Pakco from shareholder, as well as shareholder's loan claims against Pakco .Purchase consideration payable by Rhodes Food to seller is 200 million rand.

Rhodes Food says H1 diluted HEPS soars 87.2 pct

Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd : Reviewed condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended 27 March 2016 . Six month turnover + 53.5% to r2 billion . Diluted HEPS + 87.2% to 48.1 cps for six months ended 27 march 2016 . Capital expenditure of r150 million is planned for second half of 2016 for continued upgrading of production facilities and ongoing investment in capacity expansion. .Plans to declare a dividend for financial year to 25 september 2016, payable early in 2017.