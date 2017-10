Repco Home Finance Ltd (RHFL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Repco Home Finance June-qtr profit rises

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Repco Home Finance Ltd ::June quarter net profit 451.6 million rupees versus 395.3 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income from operations 2.66 billion rupees versus 2.47 billion rupees year ago.

Repco Home Finance approves allotment of SRNCDs aggregating to 1 bln rupees

July 3 (Reuters) - Repco Home Finance Ltd :Says approved allotment of 1000 SRNCDs of face value of INR 1 million each aggregating to INR 1 billion on private placement basis.

Repco Home Finance to consider issue of NCDs worth 2.72 bln rupees

June 8 (Reuters) - Repco Home Finance Ltd :Says to consider issue of NCDs worth 2.72 billion to International Finance Corp.

Repco Home Finance Dec-qtr profit rises

Repco Home Finance Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 464.4 million rupees versus 385.8 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter total income from operations 2.64 billion rupees versus 2.25 billion rupees year ago .Says proposal to raise sr NCDs worth $40 million.

Repco Home Finance Sept-qtr profit rises

Repco Home Finance Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 456.9 million rupees versus 390.5 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter total income from operations 2.60 billion rupees versus 2.16 billion rupees year ago.

Repco Home Finance to consider issue of securities worth 850 mln rupees

Repco Home Finance Ltd : To consider private placement of non convertible securities worth up to 850 million rupees .