Rhoen Klinikum AG (RHKG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rhoen Klinikum H1 EBITDA at 50.2 million euros

Aug 3 (Reuters) - RHOEN KLINIKUM AG ::H1 EBITDA 50.2 MILLION EUR.H1 REVENUE 598.4 MILLION EUR.‍OUTLOOK FOR 2017: REVENUES BETWEEN EURO 1.20 BILLION AND EURO 1.23 BILLION, EBITDA BETWEEN EURO 85 MILLION AND EURO 105 MILLION​.‍H1 EBITDA IS AT EURO 50.2 MILLION​.

Rhoen Klinikum: Bernard Grosse Broermann refers to his notification

June 14 (Reuters) - RHOEN KLINIKUM AG ::DR. BERNARD GROSSE BROERMANN CONSIDERS HOLDING IN CORPORATION AS A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC INVESTMENT.DR. BERNARD GROSSE BROERMANN IS EVENTUALLY WILLING TO OBTAIN FURTHER VOTING RIGHTS BY ACQUISITION OR ANY OTHER WAY WITHIN NEXT 12 MONTHS - DEPENDING ON SHARE PRICE AND GENERAL PERFORMANCE OF CORPORATION.DR. BERNARD GROSSE BROERMANN INTENDS TO OBTAIN AN APPROPRIATE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARD AND INTENDS TO EXECUTE HIS VOTING RIGHTS ACCORDINGLY.DR. BERNARD GROSSE BROERMANN DOES NOT INTEND TO ESSENTIALLY CHANGE CAPITAL STRUCTURE OF CORPORATION, ESPECIALLY WITH REGARDS TO RATIO OF INTERNAL/OUTSIDE FINANCING AND DIVIDEND POLICY.

Rhoen Klinikum sees FY revenues of EUR 1.20 bln - 1.23 bln

June 7 (Reuters) - RHOEN KLINIKUM AG ::‍FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 COMPANY EXPECTS REVENUES OF EURO 1.20 BILLION TO EURO 1.23 BILLION AND EBITDA OF EURO 85 MILLION TO EURO 105 MILLION​.‍PROPOSAL TO AUTHORIZE COMPANY TO ACQUIRE UP TO 10 PERCENT OF EXISTING SHARE CAPITAL HAS NOT BEEN ACCEPTED​.

Asklepios owner ups stake in Rhoen-Klinikum to 25.1 percent

May 22 (Reuters) - Rhoen Klinikum Ag :Says in filing that Asklepios owner Broermann's holding rises to 25.1 percent from 20.2 percent.

Rhoen Klinikum, UKGM, Federal State of Hesse and Universities of Giessen and Marburg achieve agreement in separate accounting

May 19 (Reuters) - RHOEN KLINIKUM AG ::SAYS UKGM, FEDERAL STATE OF HESSE AND UNIVERSITIES OF GIESSEN AND MARBURG ACHIEVE GROUND-BREAKING AGREEMENT IN SEPARATE ACCOUNTING.SAYS UKGM RECEIVES ADDITIONAL ANNUAL AMOUNT OF APPROX. EUR 15 MILLION FROM 2017 ONWARDS UP TO EUR 72.9 MILLION PER ANNUM IN FUTURE PLUS A SINGLE PAYMENT OF EUR 13 MILLION FOR INVESTMENTS.UKGM WILL INVEST APPROX. EUR 100 MILLION IN NEXT FIVE YEARS.SAYS UKGM WILL INVEST APPROX. EUR 100 MILLION IN NEXT FIVE YEARS.

Rhön-Klinikum posts Q1 EBITDA of eur 25.5 million

May 5 (Reuters) - Rhoen Klinikum Ag :Interim report for the first quarter of 2017: new board of management tackles main tasks - focus on raising profitability and putting campus concept into practice - outlook for 2017.Outlook for 2017: revenues between eur 1.20 billion and eur 1.23 billion, EBITDA between eur 85 million and eur 105 million.Q1 revenues amount to eur 300.1 million.Shall propose dividend from net consolidated profit in amount of eur 0.35 per non-par share.Q1 EBITDA stands at eur 25.5 million.

Rhoen Klinikum proposes dividend of 0.35 euro per share

Rhoen Klinikum AG : Dividend proposal in amount of 0.35 euro per share .Outlook for 2017: revenues between 1.20 billion and 1.23 billion euros ($1.28 billion - $1.31 billion).

Rhoen Klinikum FY net consolidated profit was at EUR 58.6 mln

Rhoen Klinikum AG : FY corporate revenues stood at 1.18 billion euros ($1.25 billion) with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounting to 156.9 million euros . FY EBITDA without these subsequent transaction effects amounted to 114.9 million euros . FY net consolidated profit was at 58.6 million euros . For current financial year 2017 expects regulatory legislation to place a burden on future business . For FY 2017 expects only modest organic growth and revenues of between 1.20 billion euros and 1.23 billion euros .EBITDA might be burdened in 2017 and be clearly lower in comparison with last year.

Rhoen-Klinikum reduces size of management board

Rhoen Klinikum AG : Reduces size of management board . To reduce size of management board from five to three members by revoking appointment of Martin Menger (operative business) and Jens-Peter Neumann (finance) to management board . Management board of company therefore consists of Stephan Holzinger (chairman), Martin Siebert (deputy chairman) and Bernd Griewing .In particular, Holzinger has also assumed responsibilities of CFO.

Rhoen Klinikum: removal of management board members Martin Menger and Jens-Peter Neumann

Rhoen Klinikum AG : Personnel committee of the supervisory board recommends reducing the management board by removing management board members Martin Menger and Jens-Peter Neumann .Rhoen klinikum - if supervisory board accepts this recommendation, management board of company will in future consist of Stephan Holzinger (chairman), Martin Siebert (deputy chairman) and Bernd Griewing.