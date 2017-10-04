Rheinmetall AG (RHMG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rheinmetall and Paravan enter global cooperation agreement‍​

Oct 4 (Reuters) - RHEINMETALL AG ::RHEINMETALL AND PARAVAN ENTER GLOBAL COOPERATION AGREEMENT‍​.PARTNERS PLAN TO COOPERATE IN THE FIELD OF AUTONOMOUS DRIVING.

Rheinmetall to supply protected cabs for Bundeswehr crane vehicles

Sept 15 (Reuters) - RHEINMETALL AG :TO SUPPLY PROTECTED CABS FOR A NEW GENERATION OF BUNDESWEHR CRANE VEHICLES.TOTAL VALUE OF THE ORDERS IS IN THE DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION-EURO RANGE. DELIVERY WILL BE COMPLETE BY 2021‍​.

Rheinmetall: Rheinmetall Automotive wins contract

Sept 11 (Reuters) - RHEINMETALL AG ::RHEINMETALL AUTOMOTIVE TO DELIVER HEATER/COOLER MODULES FOR ELECTRIC BUSES.

Rheinmetall wins new air defence orders

July 25 (Reuters) - RHEINMETALL AG ::SAYS RHEINMETALL WINS MAJOR NEW AIR DEFENCE ORDERS.TOTAL VALUE OF THE TWO ORDERS COMES TO AROUND €220 MILLION.

Rheinmetall wins Bundeswehr order package worth 115 mln euros

July 13 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall AG :Wins major order package worth 115 million euros.Says to supply Bundeswehr with expanded capabilities and additional equipment for the Puma infantry fighting vehicle.Says overall gross value of order for project management company is 260 million eur, plus optional retrofitting with further components for 108 million eur.

Rheinmetall automotive CFO retires, Hedden to succeed him

July 12 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall AG :Peter Merten (63) stepped down as of july 31, 2017, from his executive board position as chief financial officer of Rheinmetall Automotive, to retire.Appointed Olaf Hedden (53), until now head of Mechatronics division, as his successor.

Rheinmetall wins major contract for electric motor housings

May 18 (Reuters) - RHEINMETALL AG :MAJOR CONTRACT FOR RHEINMETALL: ELECTRIC MOTOR HOUSINGS FOR CHINA.WORTH A TOTAL EUR 100 MILLION, THE CONTRACT WILL RUN FOR SEVEN YEARS..PRODUCTION START-UP OF THE HIGHLY COMPLEX ALUMINUM HOUSINGS IS SCHEDULED FOR AS EARLY AS MID-2018 AT KPSNC KOLBENSCHMIDT PIERBURG SHANGHAI NONFERROUS COMPONENTS IN CHINA.

Rheinmetall strikes license deal with China's ZYNP

May 12 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall AG :Says its unit KS Kolbenschmidt GmbH has signed a license agreement with the chinese automotive industry supplier ZYNP Corporation, Mengzhou.Agreement covers the production and marketing of commercial vehicle steel pistons for the Chinese market.The Chinese licensee will acquire from KS Kolbenschmidt new steel piston production lines.Investment for the new plant and its equipment will be a sizeable double-digit million euro amount.

Rheinmetall Q1 operating earnings up 61 pct at 50 mln eur

May 4 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall :Says q1 consolidated sales up 14% to €1,349 million in the first quarter.Says q1 operating earnings for the group improve by 61% or €19 million to €50 million.Says q1 automotive increases sales to €737 million and profitability to 8.4%.Says strong sales growth in defence of 16% to €612 million and improvement in earnings of €7 million.Says forecast for fiscal 2017 confirmed.Says operating margin for the rheinmetall group will remain at the previous year’s level of 6.3%..Says expects operating result in automotive to climb again, operating margin of at least 8%, earnings will continue to improve in defence in 2017, sees operating ebit margin of between 5.0% and 5.5%..Reuters poll avg for Rheinmetall Q1 sales 1.34 bln eur, for EBIT 42.2 mln eur .

Rheinmetall wins major contract from US automaker

April 19 (Reuters) - Rheinmetall AG ::Wins major contract from US automaker.Automotive arm of the Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall group has won a contract with a lifetime volume of over 90 million euros ($96.44 million) for a new generation of divert-air valves.The contract will run for six years.