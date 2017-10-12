Richmont Mines Inc (RIC.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Richmont Mines reports Q3 production

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Richmont Mines Inc ::Richmont Mines reports record third quarter production and peer-leading cash costs from the island gold mine; Island Gold on-track to beat annual guidance.Richmont Mines Inc- ‍Q3 production from island gold mine of 26,659 ounces of gold​.Richmont Mines Inc - ‍island gold mine now "well positioned" to exceed high-end of annual production guidance of 87,000-93,000 ounces​.

Richmont Mines reports acquisition of shares of Monarques Gold Corp

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Richmont Mines Inc :Richmont Mines reports acquisition of common shares of Monarques Gold Corporation.Says has acquired 40.3 million common shares of monarques gold corporation,representing approximately 19.9% of outstanding common shares​‍​.Says ‍on October 2, Richmont acquired 34.6 million shares of monarques as consideration for sale of certain assets of co to Monarques​.

Alamos Gold announces acquisition of Richmont Mines

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Richmont Mines Inc ::Alamos Gold announces friendly acquisition of richmont mines.Richmont mines inc - ‍exchange ratio as per terms of deal implies consideration of C$14.20 per Richmont common share​.Richmont mines - ‍upon completion of deal, existing Alamos, Richmont shareholders will own approximately 77% and 23% of pro forma company, respectively​.Richmont mines inc - ‍under terms of agreement, all of Richmont shares to be exchanged on basis of 1.385 Alamos common shares for each Richmont share​.Richmont- island gold provides immediate cash flow accretion, stronger operating cash flow to support internal growth initiatives of pro forma co.Richmont mines -delivers immediate earnings,cash flow accretion while providing stronger operating and free cash flow generation to alamos shareholders​.Richmont mines - ‍deal implies total equity value of about us$770 million on a fully diluted in-the-money basis and an enterprise value of US$683 million​.Richmont mines inc - ‍directors and senior officers of Richmont and Alamos have entered into voting support agreements​.Richmont Mines Inc - ‍pursuant to voting support agreements, officers and directors of Richmont, Alamos to vote their shares held in favour of deal.Richmont mines-reciprocal break fee payable of C$35 million, a reciprocal expense reimbursement fee payable by one co to other co in some circumstances.

Monarques Gold enters into a definitive agreement to acquire all the mining assets of Richmont mines in the province of Quebec

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Monarques Gold Corp ::Monarques Gold enters into a definitive agreement to acquire all the mining assets of richmont mines in the province of quebec.Monarques Gold Corp - ‍monarques will become owner and operator of Beaufor mine and Camflo mill​.Monarques Gold Corp - ‍richmont will hold a 19.9pct interest in corporation, inclusive of a $2.0 million investment by Richmont​.Monarques Gold Corp - Monarques has entered into a U.S. $4 million credit facility with auramet international llc.Monarques Gold Corp - ‍following closing of transaction with Richmont, Monarques will divest courvan property to probe metals for $400,000 in cash​.Monarques Gold Corp - ‍in consideration, Monarques to issue a number of shares equating to 19.9pct of its undiluted issued and outstanding common shares​.

Richmont Mines enters into definitive agreement with Monarques Gold for non-core Québec assets

Richmont Mines Q2 earnings per share $0.17

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Richmont Mines Inc :Richmont mines reports strong second quarter financial results driven by solid operational and record cost performance from the island gold mine; reports net free cash flow of $19.2 (us$14.3) million.Richmont mines inc - qtrly ‍company-wide production was 31,249 ounces of gold for quarter​.Richmont mines inc - qtrly ‍revenue from mining operations $59.3 million versus $40.6 million.Q2 earnings per share $0.17.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.18, revenue view c$53.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.All amounts in c$.

Richmont Mines Q1 gold production of 29,401 ounces

May 4 (Reuters) - Richmont Mines Inc ::Richmont Mines Inc - qtrly company-wide production of 29,401 ounces of gold.Richmont Mines reports strong first quarter financial results driven by continued solid performance at the island gold mine.Q1 earnings per share C$5.50.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Richmont Mines inc- richmont reported Q1 revenues of $46.5 million.Richmont Mines- qtrly revenue from mining operations $46.5 million versus $52.6 million.Richmont Mines - corporation is also considering other strategic alternatives regarding beaufor mine and camflo mill.Richmont Mines Inc - qtrly gold produced 29,401 oz versus 32,369 oz.Richmont Mines Inc - qtrly company-wide all-in-sustaining-costs of $1,124 per ounce.

Richmont Mines sees 2017 total gold production of 110,000 oz-120,000 oz

Richmont Mines Inc : Richmont mines- company-wide production 29,401 ounces of gold for quarter, driven by production from cornerstone island gold mine of 23,772 ounces of gold . Revenues for quarter were c$46.5 million . Richmont mines inc - corporation is also considering other strategic alternatives regarding beaufor mine and camflo mill .Richmont mines inc - sees 2017 total gold production of 110,000 oz -120,000 oz.

Richmont adopts new shareholder rights plan

Richmont Mines Inc : Richmont adopts new shareholder rights plan to replace existing shareholders rights plan .Richmont mines sets trigger at 20 percent.

Richmont Mines Q4 earnings per share C$0.02

Richmont Mines Inc : Richmont Mines reports fourth quarter and annual financial results; record performance at the island gold mine . Q4 revenue rose 39 percent to c$44.2 million . Q4 earnings per share C$0.02 . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Richmont Mines Inc - company-wide production for quarter was 29,505 ounces of gold (27,759 ounces sold), a 32% increase over q4 2015 .Richmont Mines Inc - "in 2017 we will continue to focus on positioning island gold mine for long-term success".