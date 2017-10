Rocket Internet SE (RKET.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rocket Internet to support HelloFresh IPO overallotment

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet SE :Says price range set for HelloFresh IPO.Says ‍will support HelloFresh overallotment by a securities loan from its holdings of up to 4.05 million shares.

Rocket Internet continues convertible bond buyback program with up to EUR 100 mln

Sept 29 (Reuters) - ROCKET INTERNET SE ::DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ROCKET INTERNET CONTINUES CONVERTIBLE BOND BUYBACK PROGRAM WITH UP TO EUR 100 MILLION.‍DECIDED TO SPEND UP TO EUR 100 MILLION ON A PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE SENIOR UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2022​.‍CONVERTIBLE BOND BUYBACK PROGRAM WILL TERMINATE ON SEPTEMBER 30, 2018​.‍REPURCHASES OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS UNDER PROGRAM MAY COMMENCE OCTOBER 2, 2017​.

Rocket Internet CEO not yet decided on returning more cash

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet Se :Rocket Internet CEO says has not made decision about returning more cash to shareholders.

Rocket Internet profit target could come later

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Rocket Internet Se :Rocket Internet CEO says still confident about target for 3 start-ups to turn profit by end 2017 although could miss by 3-6 months.Rocket Internet CEO declines to comment on speculation about possible Hellofresh IPO.

Rocket Internet H1 consolidated loss narrows to EUR 27 mln

Sept 28 (Reuters) - ROCKET INTERNET SE :‍ROCKET INTERNET CONSOLIDATED LOSS SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED FROM EUR -617 MILLION IN H1 2016 TO EUR -27 MILLION IN H1 2017​.‍AGGREGATE REVENUE OF SELECTED COMPANIES GREW BY 29% TO EUR 1.24 BILLION IN H1 2017 VERSUS H1 2016​.‍AGGREGATE ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF SELECTED COMPANIES IMPROVED FROM -19.6% IN H1 2016 TO -12.0% IN H1 2017​.‍HELLOFRESH IN NET REVENUE OF EUR 435 MILLION IN H1 2017, A 49.4% INCREASE COMPARED TO H1 2016​.‍HELLOFRESH ACHIEVED AN ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IMPROVEMENT FROM -15.7% IN H1 2016 TO -10.7% IN H1 2017 (Q2 2017: -7.4%)​.

The Hut Group announces acquisition of Glossybox from Rocket Internet, Kinnevik Online

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Hut Group::Announces acquisition of Glossybox, from majority shareholders Rocket Internet and Kinnevik Online.

Rocket Internet resolves on buy-back program for own shares

Aug 14 (Reuters) - ROCKET INTERNET SE ::DGAP-ADHOC: AD-HOC: ROCKET INTERNET SE RESOLVES ON BUY-BACK PROGRAM FOR OWN SHARES FOR A MAXIMUM UP TO 100 MILLION EURO.‍BUYBACK PROGRAM WILL START ON AUGUST 14, 2017 AND END AT END OF APRIL 30, 2018​.‍TO BUY-BACK FOR A MAXIMUM UP TO 5,000,000 SHARES OF COMPANY (THIS EQUALS A MAXIMUM UP TO 3.03 % OF SHARE CAPITAL OF COMPANY)​.

Rocket Internet to sell its remaining 8.8% stake in Lazada to Alibaba for $276 mln

June 28 (Reuters) - ROCKET INTERNET SE :DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ROCKET INTERNET TO SELL ITS REMAINING 8.8% STAKE IN LAZADA TO ALIBABA.ROCKET INTERNET INTENDS TO SELL ITS REMAINING 8.8% STAKE IN LAZADA TO ALIBABA FOR USD 276 MILLION.LAZADA VALUED AT USD 3.15 BILLION.ROCKET INTERNET EXPECTS TO REALIZE AN OVERALL 20X MONEY MULTIPLE ON ITS INVESTED CAPITAL OF EUR 18 MILLION.TRANSACTION IS RESULT OF EXERCISE OF PUT-CALL AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO IN CONJUNCTION WITH ROCKET INTERNET'S SALE OF A 9.1% STAKE IN LAZADA TO ALIBABA IN APRIL 2016 FOR USD 137 MILLION.

Rocket Internet announces details of Delivery Hero IPO

June 19 (Reuters) - ROCKET INTERNET SE :DGAP-ADHOC: AD-HOC: PRICE RANGE SET FOR DELIVERY HERO IPO.REGARDING DELIVERY HERO IPO: UP TO 5,092,500 ORDINARY REGISTERED SHARES (COMPRISING 15% OF OFFERED SHARES) INDIRECTLY HELD BY ROCKET INTERNET MAY BE PLACED IN CONNECTION WITH A POTENTIAL OVER-ALLOTMENT.DELIVERY HERO IPO: PLANNED OFFERING WILL CONSIST OF 18,950,000 NEWLY ISSUED ORDINARY REGISTERED SHARES FROM CAPITAL INCREASE, INCLUDING AT LEAST 5,263,158 EXISTING ORDINARY REGISTERED SHARES INDIRECTLY HELD BY ROCKET INTERNET.

Kinnevik says completed placement of Rocket Internet shares

June 8 (Reuters) - Kinnevik :Says has completed placement of approximately 10.9 million shares in Rocket Internet << >> to institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process.Says placement price is EUR 20 per share.Kinnevik's gross proceeds from the transaction will amount to EUR 217 mln.Shares in Rocket Internet seen down 3.4 pct in early trade in Frankfurt after Kinnevik sells shares.