Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (RKFO.NS)

May 19 (Reuters) - Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd :March quarter pat 140.9 million rupees versus 111.1 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 2.89 billion rupees versus 2.27 billion rupees year ago.Says appointed Sikander Yadav as CFO.Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share.Says approved raising funds through issuance of shares worth 2 billion rupees.Says approved increase in foreign investment limits to not exceed 49 percent.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd : Says co got certificate of registration for its in-house research and development unit(s) of Thana plant by Ministry of Science and Technology .Says certificate valid till March 31, 2019.