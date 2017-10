Reliance Communications Ltd (RLCM.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's National Co Law Tribunal to hear RCom, Ericsson case on Nov. 8

Oct 6 (Reuters) - :India's National Company Law Tribunal says to hear Reliance Communications << >>, Ericsson case on Nov. 8.

Reliance Communications files application for withdrawal of scheme of demerger of tower business

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd :Says application for withdrawal of scheme of demerger of tower business under RITL been filed as on 3 October ​.Says RITL tower demerger scheme shall, in due course, be taken up for application with the required changes ‍​.

Reliance Communications welcomes reduction in IUC by TRAI‍​

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd ::Says "we welcome the reduction in IUC to 6 paise by TRAI"‍​.Says "with voice calling becoming free, TRAI's move will provide a level playing field".

Reliance Communications says Ericsson India files petition against co for recovery of 4.91 bln rupees

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications::Reliance Communications clarifies on news item "Ericsson India files insolvency case against Reliance Communication" ‍​.Ericsson India Pvt Ltd filed petition against co for recovery of 4.91 bln rupees.Ericsson filed petitions against Reliance Infratel, Reliance Telecom for recovery of 5.35 billion rupees, 1.29 billion rupees, respectively‍​.

Reliance Group's Unlimit and China's Fibocom in partnership

July 19 (Reuters) - Unlimit : :Reliance Group's Unlimit says Reliance Group's IoT arm Unlimit and China's Fibocom in partnership .

Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties

June 22 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd :Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties.

Reliance Communications says group chairman Anil Ambani not to draw salary or commission from co in current FY

June 14 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd :Says chairman, Reliance group, Anil D. Ambani "voluntarily" decides to draw no salary or commission from RCom in current financial year.RCom management also steps up, follows chairman's lead to ensure time-bound execution.RCom management team on-board to defer personal pay by up to 21 days.Says decision part of company promoters' commitment to strategic transformation program.Aircel, Brookfield deals targeted to close by 30 Sept 2017, subject to approvals.Says measures to remain in place till December 2017.

Reliance Communications disagrees with recent rating actions by Moody's and Fitch on June 6

June 7 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd ::Says co commenting on credit rating actions by Moody's and Fitch on Tuesday, 6 June 2017.Disagree with recent rating actions by both agencies; believe that rating actions do not reflect servicing track record of co.Says the ratings by Moody's and Fitch apply only to 6.5 pct USD bonds maturing in November 2020.Says bonds have always been serviced regularly on the due dates and are fully current in servicing, as on date.Rating agencies not given credit to advanced stage of corporate deals which are expected to deleverage balance sheet by about $4 billion within few months.Says bonds concerned constitute about 4 pct of the total debt of the company.Says appears recent positive development of standstill period agreed by lenders been viewed negatively by rating agencies on certain technical grounds.May also be noted that in 2012, co had redeemed FCCBs aggregating $1 bln on specified due date on maturity, at full redemption value.

Moody's says downgraded RCom's Corporate Family Rating & Senior Secured Bond Rating to Ca

June 6 (Reuters) - Moody's::Downgraded Reliance Communications Limited's (RCom) Corporate Family rating and Senior Secured Bond rating to Ca from Caa1‍​‍​.

Fitch says downgraded Reliance Communications's Long-Term Foreign- & Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings to 'RD'

June 6 (Reuters) - Fitch::Fitch says downgraded Reliance Communications Limited's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings to 'RD' from 'CCC'.Fitch says also downgraded rating on RCom's $300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'C/RR4' from 'CCC/RR4'.Fitch says downgrade follows RCom's june 2 announcement that all of its bank lenders are prepared to waive debt service obligations until end-2017.Fitch on RCom - Believe weakening cash generation in Indian wireless sector may hamper co's plan to sell 51% of tower business, Reliance Infratel Ltd​.