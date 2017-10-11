Edition:
Reliance Capital Ltd (RLCP.NS)

RLCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

551.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.95 (-1.25%)
Prev Close
Rs558.20
Open
Rs555.00
Day's High
Rs561.65
Day's Low
Rs547.00
Volume
1,107,197
Avg. Vol
4,644,246
52-wk High
Rs879.90
52-wk Low
Rs407.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Reliance Nippon Life Asset IPO to open oct 25 - filing
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 01:10pm EDT 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd :India's Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd IPO to open Oct 25, to close Oct 27 - filing.  Full Article

Reliance Capital gets in-principle nod from IRDAI for process of Reliance General Insurance's proposed IPO
Tuesday, 5 Sep 2017 05:36am EDT 

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd :Got in-principle approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India for process of Reliance General Insurance's proposed IPO.Says listing of Reliance General Insurance Co to be completed in current FY2017-18.  Full Article

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd files for IPO
Friday, 18 Aug 2017 08:39am EDT 

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd::Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Limited files for IPO.Initial public offering of up to 61.2 million equity shares.IPO includes offer for sale of up to 36.7 million shares by selling shareholders.‍IPO consists of fresh issue of up to 24.5 million equity shares.‍Co got in-principle approvals from BSE, NSE for listing of equity shares.IPO book running lead managers include Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL Holdings , SBI Capital Markets.  Full Article

Reliance Capital says NCLT approves demerger and vesting of demerged undertaking to Reliance Home Finance
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 01:33am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd :Says NCLT approved demerger and vesting of demerged undertaking from Reliance Capital Ltd. to Reliance Home Finance Ltd..Says co will hold 51 percent stake in Reliance Home Finance.Says transfer will be effective from April 1, 2017.  Full Article

India's Reliance Capital June qtr consol PAT up about 15 pct
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 08:17am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Capital Ltd :June quarter consol profit after tax 2.38 billion rupees.June quarter consol total revenue 48.57 billion rupees.Consol PAT in June quarter last year was 2.07 billion rupees; consol total revenue was 36.63 billion rupees.  Full Article

Reliance Capital approves demerger of Reliance Home Finance
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 05:58am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd ::Approved demerger and vesting of demerged undertaking from Reliance Capital Ltd. to Reliance Home Finance Ltd..Says transfer approved by an 99.59 per cent votes at tribunal convened meeting of equity shareholders.Says Reliance Capital will hold 51 per cent stake in Reliance Home Finance.Says transfer, will be effective from APRIL 1, 2017.  Full Article

Reliance Capital says Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management qtrly PAT up 27 pct
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 01:39am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd :Says Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management's revenues stood at INR 3.78 billion for quarter, up 23 percent.Says Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management qtrly profit after tax at 1.03 billion rupees, up 27 percent.  Full Article

Reliance Capital says Reliance General Insurance qtrly ‍profit after tax up 22 pct​
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 01:00am EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd ::Says Reliance General Insurance qtrly ‍profit after tax at INR 440 million, up 22 percent​.Says RGI board approved plan to independently list on stock exchanges.Says RGI listing to be completed in FY18.Reliance General Insurance qtrly gross written premium was 12.78 billion rupees.  Full Article

Reliance Capital says Reliance Home Finance June-qtr profit before tax up 50 pct
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 01:00am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd :Says scheme for demerger and listing of Reliance Home Finance on track ‍​.Says all shareholders of cp to receive one free share of Reliance Home Finance for every one share held in Reliance Capital.Says Reliance Home Finance qtrly total income was INR 3.74 billion, up 58 percent ‍​.Says Reliance Home Finance Ltd profit before tax at 450 million rupees, up 50 percent for the quarter ended June.  Full Article

Reliance Capital says Nippon Life Insurance of Japan completes acquisition of stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management
Thursday, 13 Jul 2017 05:06am EDT 

July 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd :Says Nippon Life Insurance Of Japan completes acquisition of 49% stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd (RNAM).Says Reliance Capital to book capital gains in Q3 ending september 30, 2017.Says receives INR 3.78 billion (US$ 59 million) on completion of transaction ‍​.  Full Article

