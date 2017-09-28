Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (RLIN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Reliance Infrastructure says LIC cuts stake in co

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd :Says LIC cuts 2.271 percent stake in co to 7.449 percent between April 1 to Sept 20, 2017.

India's Reliance Infrastructure June-qtr consol profit falls about 24 pct

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 3.34 billion rupees versus profit of 4.39 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total operating income 75.59 billion rupees versus 70.02 billion rupees last year.Says Delhi Agra and Pune Satara toll road expected to be completed by Q3 FY18.Reliance Infrastructure Ltd - divestment of Western Region System Strengthening Scheme transmission projects in advanced stage of completion.Reliance Infrastructure Ltd - discussion in advanced stage to monetise stake in Mumbai power business.

Reliance Infra says Reliance Defence to partner with Daher for aerospace components

June 22 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ::Says Reliance Defence to partner with Daher for aerospace components.To jointly explore design, manufacture of composite parts; design, build welded ducts, metal conduits, swaged pipes and cable harness supports.To jointly explore design, build aerostructure components, integrated logistics, airframes/ assemblies and related industrial activities.

Reliance Infrastructure says Thales and Reliance Defence to form JV

June 21 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ::Says Thales and Reliance Defence Limited to form joint venture.Thales and Reliance Defence to form an Indian joint venture (JV) with the proposed shareholding of 49% and 51% respectively.Jv with an Indian supply chain to manufacture microwave technologies, high performance airborne electronics.

Reliance Infrastructure says Reliance Defence Ammunition enters defence partnership with Yugoimport

June 20 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd :Reliance Defence Ammunition enters into a strategic partnership with Yugoimport of Serbia.Proposal envisages transfer of technology by original equipment manufacturers and indigenous manufacturing in India.Cos will work together for ammunition field with projected requirement of INR 200 billion over next 10 years from Indian armed forces.Reliance Defence Ammunition to also undertake joint development of next generation ammunition to meet future needs of Indian armed forces.

Reliance Infra unit files petition in Delhi high court for urgent payment of arbitration award

May 17 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd :Says subsidiary files section 9 petition in Delhi high court for urgent payment of arbitration award.To use entire proceeds to repay its lenders comprising of psu and other banks.Says has won arbitration award against DMRC amounting to INR 46.70 billion.Says co expected to get 75% of the value of award, amounting to INR 35.00 billion.

Reliance Infrastructure wins arbitration award against Delhi Metro Rail Corp

May 11 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd :Says Reliance Infrastructure wins arbitration award against DMRC.Says lenders' debt of INR 19 billion to be paid from proceeds.Says co expected to get 75 percent of award.Says to receive 10.50 billion rupees invested in SPV.Says co's consol debt to reduce by INR 29.50 billion.Says Delhi Airport Metro Express, associate of co, awarded compensation of 29.50 billion rupees.

Reliance Infra InvIT fund files revised DRHP

May 2 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd :Says Reliance Infrastructure InvIT fund filed updated DRHP SEBI, exchanges.Says revised proposed issue size is INR 25 billion with an option to retain over-subscription up to 25 percent of issue size.

Reliance Infra says Reliance Defence ties up with South Korean defence major LIG Nex1

April 17 (Reuters) - Reliance Infrastructure Ltd :Says Reliance Defence ties up with korean major for smart sensors/munition.Says strategic partnership agreement with South Korean defence major LIG Nex1.Says two companies will explore opportunities in indentified range of defence products required by the Indian armed forces.Says strategic partnership to include radar, sensors & missiles for indian market, with multi billion addressable opportunities.Two cos identified air defence & surveillance radar that can be manufactured in India, as potential area of co-operation.

Reliance Infrastructure gets EPC contract for road project in Tamil Nadu

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd : Says wins EPC contract of INR 7.11 billion for a road project in Tamil Nadu . Says receives letter of acceptance from NHAI . Project to be completed in 24 months . Says contract includes design and construction of the 65.96 km long highway .Says other bidders for the project included L&T, IL&FS and Punj Lloyd.