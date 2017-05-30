Reunert Ltd (RLOJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Reunert Ltd says revenue for six months to March 31 up 10 pct

May 30 (Reuters) - Reunert Ltd :For six months ended 31 march 2017 revenue increased by 10 pct from r4 022 million to r4 421 million.For six months to march 31, headline earnings per share at 275 cents versus 271 cents year ago.Gross interim cash dividend of 120,0 cents per ordinary share has been declared by directors for six months ended 31 march 2017.

Reunert says FY HEPS from continuing operations 570 cents/shr

Reunert Ltd : Audited preliminary summarised consolidated results and cash dividend declaration for the year ended September 2016 . Says FY group revenue from continuing operations increased by 2.5 pct to 8.5 bln rand (2015: 8.3 bln rand) . Says cash resources and money market deposits ended year at 2.4 bln rand . Gross final cash dividend of 326.0 cents per ordinary share has been declared by directors for year ended Sept.30 2016 . FY headline earnings per share from continuing operations at 570 cents versus 576 cents year earlier .In 2017, growth in second half of year is likely to be stronger than in first half.

Reunert sees lower comparative growth in second half of 2016

Reunert Ltd : Normalised headline earnings per share for group, from continuing operations, increased by 12 pct from 239 cents to 268 cents for six months ended 31 March 2016 . Revenue from continuing operations increased by 2 pct from r3,9 billion to r4,0 billion for 6 mths to march 31 . Operating profit for six months to March 31 increased by 12% from r503 million to r564 million. . Normalised heps for group, from all operations, increased by 3% from 261 cents to 268 cents for 6 mths to March 31 . Sees lower comparative growth in second half of 2016 .Gross interim cash dividend no 180 of 113,0 cents per ordinary share (2015: 105,0 cents per share).