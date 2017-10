Royal Mail PLC (RMG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Communications Workers Union (CWU)::UK'S CWU SAYS "EXTREMELY DISAPPOINTED AT THE ROYAL MAIL COURT RULING"‍​.UK'S CWU SAYS “UNLESS CO SIGNIFICANTLY SHIFTS ITS POSITION ON RANGE OF ISSUES AND CAN QUICKLY CONCLUDE A GOOD AGREEMENT FOR MEMBERS THEN STRIKE ACTION IS INEVITABLE“‍​.

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc :‍HIGH COURT CONFIRMS CONTRACTUAL DISPUTE RESOLUTION PROCEDURES MUST BE FOLLOWED BEFORE INDUSTRIAL ACTION​.‍COURT'S FINAL INJUNCTION MEANS THAT ANY STRIKE ACTION BEFORE DISPUTE RESOLUTION PROCEDURES HAVE BEEN FOLLOWED WOULD BE UNLAWFUL​.‍WILL NOW MAKE CONTACT WITH CWU AS A MATTER OF URGENCY TO BEGIN PROCESS OF EXTERNAL MEDIATION​.‍MEDIATION PROCESS WILL TAKE CLOSE TO CHRISTMAS TO BE COMPLETED, AND MAY BE LONGER​.‍FIRST STEP IS SELECTING A MEDIATOR ACCEPTABLE TO ROYAL MAIL AND CWU FROM A PANEL THAT WAS AGREED BY BOTH PARTIES UNDER AGENDA FOR GROWTH​.‍CWU COMMITTED TO AN INDUSTRIAL STABILITY FRAMEWORK WITH DEFINED PROCESSES AND STRICT TIMESCALES TO RESOLVE DISPUTES​.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - UK'S CWU::UK'S CWU SAYS UNION "WILL BE DEFENDING" ROYAL MAIL’S LEGAL CHALLENGE CASE AT COURT ON OCT 12‍​.

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc :ROYAL MAIL WILL LODGE HIGH COURT INJUNCTION APPLICATION‍​.CO HAD REQUESTED THAT CWU WITHDRAW ITS NOTIFICATION OF INDUSTRIAL ACTION BY 12 NOON OCT 9 .CWU HAS DECLINED TO WITHDRAW ITS NOTIFICATION.A DATE FOR A HEARING WILL BE ARRANGED WITH THE HIGH COURT.

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc ‍:‍RECEIVED CONFIRMATION FROM CWU PLANNING TWO DAYS OF INDUSTRIAL DISRUPTION AT OR AFTER 11AM ON THURSDAY 19 OCT TO BEFORE 11AM 21 OCT 2017."VERY DISAPPOINTED BY THIS ANNOUNCEMENT FROM CWU"​.‍IS COMMITTED TO FURTHER TALKS AS A MATTER OF URGENCY TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH CWU​​.‍THERE ARE NO GROUNDS FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION; WANT TO REACH AGREEMENT​.‍WILL BE WRITING TO CWU INVOKING EXTERNAL MEDIATION PROCESS UNDER DISPUTE RESOLUTION PROCEDURES IN AGENDA FOR GROWTH​.WILL USE ALL LEGAL OPTIONS AT ITS DISPOSAL, INCLUDING APPLYING TO HIGH COURT FOR AN INJUNCTION TO PREVENT INDUSTRIAL ACTION​.‍EXTERNAL MEDIATION AS SET OUT IN AGENDA FOR GROWTH AGREEMENT HAS NOT YET TAKEN PLACE​.‍CLEAR MECHANISM FOR INSTITUTING PROCEDURES IS SET OUT IN WRITING IN AGENDA FOR GROWTH​.

Oct 5 (Reuters) - UK's CWU::SERVED NOTICE ON ROYAL MAIL PLC.FOR 48 HOUR STRIKE BEGINNING AT 11:00 ON THURSDAY 19TH OCTOBER.STRIKE THIS WILL INVOLVE 111,000 POSTAL WORKERS.CWU WILL NOW LAUNCH A MAJOR CAMPAIGN TO GAIN PUBLIC AND POLITICAL SUPPORT FOR POSTAL WORKERS.

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc ::RESULT OF CWU BALLOT FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION.‍HAS TODAY RECEIVED NOTIFICATION FROM CWU OF RESULTS OF THEIR BALLOT FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION​.ROYAL MAIL PLC SAYS "‍ROYAL MAIL IS VERY DISAPPOINTED BY ANNOUNCEMENT THAT CWU MEMBERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF TAKING INDUSTRIAL ACTION"​.WITH A 74 PER CENT TURNOUT - AND TAKING INTO ACCOUNT FRONTLINE EMPLOYEES WHO ARE NOT UNION MEMBERS (18,000) - 57 PERCENT HAVE BACKED A STRIKE​."‍BALLOT RESULT FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION DOES NOT NECESSARILY MEAN THERE WILL BE INDUSTRIAL ACTION"​.‍IS COMMITTED TO FURTHER TALKS AS A MATTER OF URGENCY, TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH CWU​.ROYAL MAIL PLC SAYS ‍"INDUSTRIAL ACTION IS DAMAGING FOR OUR BUSINESS"​.‍"THERE ARE NO GROUNDS FOR INDUSTRIAL ACTION. WE WANT TO REACH AGREEMENT"​.

Oct 3 (Reuters) - UK's Communication Workers Union::UK's CWU- 89.1 percent CWU members working in Royal Mail Group vote yes in national postal strike ballot‍​.

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc :CONTRACTS HAVE BEEN EXCHANGED FOR SALE OF 6.25 ACRES OF ITS MOUNT PLEASANT SITE TO TAYLOR WIMPEY UK LTD.DEAL FOR A TOTAL GROSS CONSIDERATION OF £193.5 MILLION.CONSIDERATION IS MADE UP OF £190 MILLION IN CASH AND FAIR VALUE OF PARKING FACILITIES PROVIDED FOR ROYAL MAIL OF £3.5 MILLION.A DEPOSIT OF £9.5 MILLION HAS BEEN PAID TO ROYAL MAIL FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OF CONTRACTS.COMPLETION ON PHOENIX PLACE IS UNCONDITIONAL AND IS EXPECTED IN 2017.

July 18 (Reuters) - Royal Mail Plc ::Trading update for three months ended 25 June 2017.Group revenue was up 1%, driven by another strong performance in GLS for three months ended 25 June 2017.GLS performance more than offset a 1 pct decline in ukpil revenue for three months ended 25 June 2017.UK parcels attracted new customers and higher volumes for three months ended 25 June 2017.Performance in letters was better than we expected, despite continued business uncertainty in UK for three months ended 25 June 2017."Trading performance in first three months of financial year was good".On track to deliver our cost avoidance and net cash investment targets for full year.Cost avoidance programme is on track to deliver around £190m of ukpil operating costs avoided in 2017-18.Expect that total net cash investment will be around £450 mln this year.