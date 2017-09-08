RMB Holdings Ltd (RMHJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

RMB Holdings says ‍FY HEPS of 561.7 cents ​

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Rmb Holdings Ltd :‍fy normalised earnings per share amounted to 578.5 cents per share (2016: 542.5 cents per share)​.‍dividends for year distributed to shareholders increased by 11% to 327.0 cents per share (2016: 295.0 cents per share)​.Fy profit before tax of 8.21 billion rand versus 7.57 billion rand year ago.‍fy headline earnings per share 561.7 cents versus 531.7 cents a year ago​.‍ongoing political and policy uncertainty is expected to continue at least until anc's december electoral​.

RMB says completes internal group restructure

June 14 (Reuters) - RMB Holdings Ltd::Completed internal group restructure in terms of which, inter alia, an asset holding entity and treasury entity have been created within group.

Rmb Holdings says HY dividend 153 cents per share, up 8 pct

Rmb Holdings Ltd - : HY dividend 153.0 cents per share, up 8 percent . RMH interim dividend of 153.0 cents per share increased by 8 pct . HY normalised earnings per share amounted to 275.4 cents per share .Group expects economic growth to pick up in second half of year; "global and local political uncertainty imposes downside risk".