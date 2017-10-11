Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd (RMIJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rand Merchant Investment says OUTsurance CEO Willem Roos resigned ​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd :RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD - ‍CEO OF OUTSURANCE, WILLEM ROOS, HAS RESIGNED WITH EFFECT FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017.​.RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LTD - ‍WILLEM ROOS WILL RETAIN HIS SHAREHOLDING IN OUTSURANCE AND REMAIN ON BOARD​.RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT - ‍CEO OF RMIIM, CHRIS MEYER, TO LEAVE ROLE WITH EFFECT FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017.

Rand Merchant Investment posts FY headline earnings 3,480 mln rand

Sept 19 (Reuters) - RAND MERCHANT INVESTMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED :FY NORMALISED EARNINGS (FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS): R3 927 MILLION (2016: R3 342 MILLION) +18%.FY HEADLINE EARNINGS (FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS): R3 480 MILLION (2016: R2 927 MILLION) +19%.FY DIVIDEND: 118 CENTS PER SHARE: (2016: 118 CENTS PER SHARE) UNCHANGED.

Hastings Group appoints Rand Merchant Investment CEO as a director

Hastings Group Holdings Plc : Pleased to announce that, with immediate effect, Herman Bosman, chief executive officer of rmi, is appointed as a director of co .Michele Titi-Cappelli has resigned as director representing GS investors and Edward Fitzmaurice as director representing founder investors.

Rand Merchant Investment says enters negotiations with its unit Outsurance Holdings

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd : Says that RMI has entered into exclusive negotiations with its 84% subsidiary, Outsurance Holdings Limited .Deal regarding potential disposal by RMI of 49% interest in Main Street 1353 Proprietary, to Outsurance.

Rand Merchant Investment posts 12 pct rise in HY normalised earnings from cont ops

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings Ltd : HY normalised earnings from continuing operations up 12% to 121.3 cents . HY normalised earnings from continuing and discontinued operations up 11% to 121.5 cents . Sale of RMI's investment in RMB Structured Insurance is expected to be completed by mid-March 2017 . Economic environment for period under review remained challenging . Increasing inflation, rising levels of unemployment and low consumer confidence contributed to muted household spending . Ongoing local political uncertainty has also negatively impacted investor confidence . Shareholders should expect a decrease in final dividend to be declared in September 2017 . RMI will incur significant additional funding costs on preference shares issued and loans incurred . Declare an interim dividend of 53.0 cents . Local growth in new business volumes and profit at RMI's existing investments expected to be affected by complex regulatory environment .International markets in which RMI's portfolio companies operate are also expected to face growth and stability issues.

Rand Merchant Investment says Hastings deal to close on March 1

Hastings Group Holdings Plc :Closing date of acquisition of 29.9 pct of capital of Hastings will be March 1; cash consideration paid of 487.3 million stg.

BRIEF-Santam buys insurance support services firm RMB-SI Investments

Santam Ltd : Santam acquires 100 pct of RMB-SI Investments Proprietary Limited . Santam and shareholders of RMB-SI have reached agreement in terms of which Santam will acquire 100 pct of issued share capital of RMB-SI .Santam believes that this acquisition would be a good strategic fit and that Santam is well positioned to provide a platform for future growth for RMB-SI business.