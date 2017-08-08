Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd (RMT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes gets domestic order for supply of carbon steel coated pipes

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd :Bagged new domestic order of 80,000 MT for supply of carbon steel coated pipes to be completed in next 12 months.

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes gets export order for supply of carbon steel coated pipes

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ratnamani Metals And Tubes Ltd :Says bagged new export order of $29 million for supply of carbon steel coated pipes.Says order to be completed by March / April, 2018.

India's Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gets orders worth INR 3.39 bln

July 24 (Reuters) - Ratnamani Metals And Tubes Ltd ::Bagged 2 orders for supply of HSAW pipes aggregating to INR 3.39 billion.

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes gets orders worth 3.28 bln rupees

June 15 (Reuters) - Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd :Says company has bagged two new orders aggregating to 3.28 billion rupees.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gets export order worth about 1.50 bln rupees

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd : Says bagged new export order of $23.00 million (approx. Rs.150.00 crores) .Says order for supply of carbon steel welded pipes coating to be completed in next 12 months.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Dec-qtr profit rises

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 447.6 million rupees versus 348 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 3.67 billion rupees versus 3.73 billion rupees year ago.

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Sept qtr profit falls

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd : Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd - sept quarter net profit 285.4 million rupees versus profit 331.1 million rupees year ago .Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd - sept quarter net sales 3.27 billion rupees versus 4.32 billion rupees year ago.