Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd (RMT.NS)

RMT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

868.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.40 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs873.95
Open
Rs881.65
Day's High
Rs881.65
Day's Low
Rs868.55
Volume
1,166
Avg. Vol
22,681
52-wk High
Rs958.90
52-wk Low
Rs552.00

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes gets domestic order for supply of carbon steel coated pipes
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 02:12am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd :Bagged new domestic order of 80,000 MT for supply of carbon steel coated pipes to be completed in next 12 months.  Full Article

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes gets export order for supply of carbon steel coated pipes
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 02:26am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ratnamani Metals And Tubes Ltd :Says bagged new export order of $29 million for supply of carbon steel coated pipes.Says order to be completed by March / April, 2018.  Full Article

India's Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gets orders worth INR 3.39 bln
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 08:06am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - Ratnamani Metals And Tubes Ltd ::Bagged 2 orders for supply of HSAW pipes aggregating to INR 3.39 billion.  Full Article

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes gets orders worth 3.28 bln rupees
Thursday, 15 Jun 2017 02:00am EDT 

June 15 (Reuters) - Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd :Says company has bagged two new orders aggregating to 3.28 billion rupees.  Full Article

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gets export order worth about 1.50 bln rupees
Monday, 3 Apr 2017 09:25am EDT 

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd : Says bagged new export order of $23.00 million (approx. Rs.150.00 crores) .Says order for supply of carbon steel welded pipes coating to be completed in next 12 months.  Full Article

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Dec-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 07:41am EST 

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 447.6 million rupees versus 348 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 3.67 billion rupees versus 3.73 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Sept qtr profit falls
Wednesday, 30 Nov 2016 06:02am EST 

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd : Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd - sept quarter net profit 285.4 million rupees versus profit 331.1 million rupees year ago .Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd - sept quarter net sales 3.27 billion rupees versus 4.32 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

