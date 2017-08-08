Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd (RMT.NS)
868.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-5.40 (-0.62%)
Rs873.95
Rs881.65
Rs881.65
Rs868.55
1,166
22,681
Rs958.90
Rs552.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes gets domestic order for supply of carbon steel coated pipes
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes gets export order for supply of carbon steel coated pipes
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ratnamani Metals And Tubes Ltd
India's Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gets orders worth INR 3.39 bln
July 24 (Reuters) - Ratnamani Metals And Tubes Ltd
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes gets orders worth 3.28 bln rupees
June 15 (Reuters) - Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gets export order worth about 1.50 bln rupees
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Dec-qtr profit rises
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Sept qtr profit falls
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd