Rightmove PLC (RMV.L)

Rightmove says H1 underlying oper profit up 11 pct

July 28 (Reuters) - RIGHTMOVE PLC ::H1 UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT ROSE 11 PERCENT TO 91 MILLION STG.HY REVENUE UP 11 PCT TO 119.5 MLN STG.HY OPERATING PROFIT UP 9 PCT TO 87.6 MLN STG .TRADING IN JULY HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH STRONG MONTHLY REVENUE ACHIEVED IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR.BOARD CONFIDENT IN DELIVERING ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR CURRENT YEAR.

Rightmove says Peter Brooks-Johnson to succeed McKittrick as CEO

Rightmove Plc : Nick McKittrick has notified board of his intention to retire as chief executive on 9 may 2017 . Peter Brooks-Johnson, who is currently chief operating officer and a board director since 2011 will become chief executive officer .Nick will remain with company until 30 june 2017 to ensure a smooth transition process..

Rightmove 2016 revenue rises

Rightmove Plc : FY underlying operating profit rose 15 percent to 166.2 million stg . Revenue up 15 pct year on year with growth across all business areas . Final dividend 32 penceper share .Total dividend 51 penceper share.

Rightmove confident on outlook despite Brexit uncertainty

Rightmove : Half-Year report . Revenue up 16% year on year with growth across all business areas . H1 underlying operating profit rose 17 percent to 82.3 million stg . Interim dividend increased by 3.0p to 19.0p (2015: 16.0p) per ordinary share, up 19% . Economic outlook is more uncertain due to result of EU referendum .The visibility provided by our subscription model coupled with the value provided by our products and the strength of the Rightmove brand and traffic give us confidence in delivering expectations for the current year.