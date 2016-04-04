Renova Energia SA (RNEW11.SA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Renova Energia SA announces termination of sale agreement with TerraForm Global Inc
Renova Energia SA:Says that sale agreement with TerraForm Global Inc, concerning the company's assets in ESPA project, has been terminated.Says that TerraForm Global Inc is to pay break-up fee of $10.0 million.Says that assets, corresponding to three small hydroelectric power plants with 41.8 MW of installed capacity, will keep belonging to the company.Says it has informed SunEdison and TerraForm Global about its intention to execute sell option of 7 million TerraForm Global's shares of its ownership.Says that SunEdison has 60 days to settle the transaction and is able to chose share price between $15.0 and 50.48 Brazilian reais. Full Article
Renova Energia SA announces chief executive officer change
Renova Energia SA:Says Carlos Henrique Waack has resigned from CEO.Says it appoints Cristiano Correa de Barros as new chief executive officer of the company.Says Cristiano Correa de Barros now holds positions of CEO and CFO. Full Article
Renova Energia SA considering cutting up to half of its staff this year - Bloomberg, citing sources - Reuters
Renova Energia SA:Brazilian renewable energy co Renova Energia SA considering cutting up to half of its staff this year - Bloomberg, citing sources. Full Article
Renova Energia SA appoints new CEO and CFO
Renova Energia SA:Says it appoints Carlos Waack as new chief executive officer of the company, effective as of Jan. 2016.Carlos Waack will succeed Carlos Mathias Becker who resigned from the post.It also appoints Cristiano Correa de Barros as new chief financial officer, with immediate effect, to succeed Pedro Villas Boas Pileggi after his resignation. Full Article
Brazil's Renova says exclusive period ends for Brookfield talks
SAO PAULO Brazilian renewable energy company Renova Energia SA said the period for exclusive talks with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc expired on Tuesday with no deal.