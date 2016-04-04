Renova Energia SA (RNEW11.SA)

Renova Energia SA:Says that sale agreement with TerraForm Global Inc, concerning the company's assets in ESPA project, has been terminated.Says that TerraForm Global Inc is to pay break-up fee of $10.0 million.Says that assets, corresponding to three small hydroelectric power plants with 41.8 MW of installed capacity, will keep belonging to the company.Says it has informed SunEdison and TerraForm Global about its intention to execute sell option of 7 million TerraForm Global's shares of its ownership.Says that SunEdison has 60 days to settle the transaction and is able to chose share price between $15.0 and 50.48 Brazilian reais.