Reinet Investments SCA (RNIJ.J)

RNIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

29,000.00ZAc
30 Nov 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
29,000.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,517,739
52-wk High
29,972.00
52-wk Low
2,532.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Reinet Investments begins trading on Euronext Amsterdam - Euronext‍​
Tuesday, 14 Nov 2017 04:45am EST 

Nov 14 (Reuters) - EURONEXT::REINET INVESTMENTS SCA <<>> BEGAN TRADING TODAY ON EURONEXT AMSTERDAM.AT OPENING, TOTAL MARKET CAPITALISATION OF REINET INVESTMENTS WAS ABOUT EUR 3.38 BILLION.  Full Article

Reinet Investments NAV on Dec 31 falls to 5,482 million euros
Friday, 20 Jan 2017 01:37am EST 

Reinet Investments SCA :As at Dec. 31 2016, net asset value ('NAV') of fund amounted to 5,482 million euros, a decrease of 29 million euros from 30 Sept. 2016..  Full Article

Reinet Investments SCA News

UPDATE 1-Richemont expects profit jump as trading improves

ZURICH, Oct 17 Cartier owner Richemont said it expects an 80 percent increase in net profit for the six months ended Sept. 30 after demand for luxury watches picked up.

