TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Transalta Renewables announces pricing of $260 mln project financing of new Brunswick Wind assets

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Transalta Renewables Inc :Transalta Renewables announces pricing of $260 million project financing of new brunswick wind assets.Transalta Renewables - ‍bonds to be amortizing , bear interest from their date of issue at rate of 4.454%, payable quarterly, maturing on nov 30, 2033​.Transalta Renewables Inc - 17.25 mw kent hills iii expansion is expected to begin commercial operation in october 2018.Transalta Renewables Inc- Canadian hydro developers will redeem all 5.77% debentures, series 3, due june 19, 2018; amount $116 million.Transalta Renewables - ‍ CHD will also redeem all of its 7.027% unsecured debentures, series 4, due June 11, 2018 in principal amount of $50.5 million ​.Transalta Renewables-chd will redeem all 7.308 pct unsecured debentures, series 5, due june 11, 2018 in principal amount of US$20 million on october 12, 2017.Transalta Renewables Inc - redemption price will be $1,045.99 per $1,000 principal amount of the series 3 debentures.Transalta Renewables- ‍ redemption price to be $1,057.79 per $1,000 principle sum of series 4 debentures,$1,060.59 per $1,000 sum of series 5 debentures​.Transalta Renewables Inc- proceeds advanced to CHD by co's unit from financing will be used to partially fund redemption price of debentures.

Transalta Renewables reports Q2 revenue C$112 mln

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Transalta Renewables Inc :Transalta Renewables reports second quarter 2017 results.Qtrly AFFO earnings per share $0.29.Qtrly revenue C$112 million versus C$52 million last year.

Transalta and Transalta Renewables provide update on the status of commercial operations at south hedland power station

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Transalta Renewables Inc :Transalta and Transalta Renewables provide update on the status of commercial operations at South Hedland power station.Transalta - ‍all conditions to establishing commercial operations have been achieved under terms of power purchase agreement with FMG have been satisfied.Transalta Renewables Inc - ‍south Hedland power station is fully operational and able to meet all of FMG's requirements under terms of PPA​.Transalta Renewables - co, ‍transalta Corp responded to Fortescue Metals' view that South Hedland power station has not achieved commercial operation​.

Transalta Renewables says Fortescue Metals Group to repurchase Solomon power station

Aug 1 (Reuters) - TransAlta Renewables Inc - :TransAlta Renewables responds to Fortescue Metals Group's notice to repurchase the Solomon power station.Gross proceeds from repurchase are estimated to be approximately US$335 million.Will utilize proceeds in part to repay credit facility used to fund development of South Hedland power station.TransAlta Renewables- reaffirms cash available for distribution guidance for 2017, and expects CAFD for 2018 to be in line with market expectations.Expects CAFD for 2018 to be in line with market expectations..FMG intends to assume operation and control of power station in November 2017.

TransAlta Renewables announces commissioning of South Hedland power station and 7pct dividend increase

July 28 (Reuters) - TransAlta Renewables Inc - :TransAlta Renewables announces commissioning of the South Hedland power station and a 7pct dividend increase.Approved an increase in dividend of $0.06 per year or approximately 7pct.TransAlta Renewables Inc says South Hedland power station is expected to contribute approximately $80 million of EBITDA on an annualized basis.

TransAlta Renewables reports $129 mln in Q1 revenue

May 3 (Reuters) - TransAlta Renewables Inc :Transalta Renewables reports first quarter 2017 results.Says expects its comparable ebitda for 2017 to be in range of $425 million and $450 million.Sees cafd to be in range of $235 million and $260 million for fy.Sees adjusted funds from operations to be in range of $320 million and $350 million in fy.Qtrly adjusted funds from operations per share $0.37.Qtrly revenue $129 million versus $68 million.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.25, revenue view c$73.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Transalta Renewables qtrly EPS attributable to common shareholders $0.12

Transalta Renewables Inc : Transalta renewables reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and provides outlook for 2017 . Qtrly earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $0.12 . Transalta renewables inc - q4 renewable energy production remained relatively stable . Transalta renewables- over next 18 months expect to raise between $425 million and $500 million in project level financing against a number of fully contracted assets . Qtrly adjusted funds from operations per share $0.41 . Transalta renewables inc - expect to invest $230 million to $250 million in 2017 to complete construction of south hedland . Expect renewable energy production from wind and hydro assets to be in range of 3,500 to 3,900 gwh in 2017 .Sees 2016 fy adjusted funds from operations $245 million - $270 million.

Transalta renewables reports Q3 2016 results

TransAlta Renewables Inc : TransAlta Renewables Inc qtrly adjusted funds from operations per share $0.25 . TransAlta Renewables Inc qtrly revenue $45 million versus $42 million .TransAlta Renewables reports third quarter 2016 results.

Transalta Renewables qtrly loss per share $0.07

Transalta Renewables Inc : Transalta renewables reports second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly adjusted ffo per share $0.25 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.17, revenue view c$58.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly loss per share $0.07 .Qtrly revenue $52 million versus $51 million.

TransAlta Renewables Inc declares 5% increase in dividend

TransAlta Renewables Inc:Board of Directors of the Company declared a dividend increase of 5%.Effective February 29, 2016 to holders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2016, resulting in cash dividends of $0.07333 per common share payable on February 29, 2016.