Robyg To Issue Up To 300 Mln Series PA Bonds

March 19 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY THE COMPANY RESOLVED TO ISSUE SERIES PA BONDS WITHIN A PROGRAMME FOR UP TO 300 MILLION ZLOTYS .SERIES PA BONDS TO BEAR VARIABLE INTEREST BASED ON WIBOR 6M INCREASED BY MARGIN OF 2.70 PERCENT PER ANNUM .THE COMPANY INFORMED ABOUT PLANS TO ISSUE SERIES PA BONDS ON FEBRUARY 12 nL8N1Q31J9.

Robyg FY Net Profit Up At 109.9 Mln Zlotys

March 14 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA ::FY NET PROFIT 109.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 108.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY REVENUE 737.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 517.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT 173.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 122.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 0.30 ZLOTYS PER SHARE .

Bricks Acquisitions Announces Mandatory Squeeze-Out For Robyg's Shares

March 2 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA :BRICKS ACQUISITIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT FOR 5,335,155 SHARES OF ROBYG REPRESENTING AROUND 1.84% OF ROBYG'S SHARE CAPITAL, SAYS INTERMEDIARY PEKAO INVESTMENT BANKING SA.SHARES TO BE PURCHASED AT 4 ZLOTYS PER SHARE.PURCHASE DATE IS SET FOR MARCH 7.FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE DECIDES TO SUSPEND TRADING IN ROBYG'S SHARES AS OF TODAY.

Robyg's Units Buy CPD's Four Units For 82.00 Mln Zlotys

Feb 19 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY ITS UNITS, ROBYG PRAGA INVESTMENT I SP. Z O.O. AND ROBYG CONSTRUCTION POLAND SP. Z O.O., ACQUIRED RIGHTS AND DUTIES OF A GENERAL PARTNER AND A LIMITED PARTNER IN FOUR UNITS OF CPD SA << >> FOR 82.00 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Robyg Considers Issuing Bonds For Total Value Of 200 Mln Zlotys

Feb 13 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA ::SAID ON MONDAY IT IS CONSIDERING ISSUING SERIES PA 5-YEAR BONDS FOR TOTAL VALUE OF UP TO 200 MLN ZLOTYS BY MARCH 29.THE BONDS TO BE ISSUED WITHIN A PROGRAMME FOR UP TO 400 MLN ZLOTYS .

Bricks Acquisitions Acquires 98.16 Pct Stake In Robyg

Feb 12 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA ::SAID ON FRIDAY BRICKS ACQUISITIONS LIMITED HAS ACQUIRED A 98.16 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY IN THE COURSE OF A TENDER OFFER.

Bricks Acquisitions To Buy Over 98% Of Robyg's Shares In Tender

Feb 5 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA :ENTRIES FOR OVER 98% OF ROBYG'S SHARES HAVE BEEN SUBMITTED IN TENDER OFFER ANNOUNCED BY BRICKS ACQUISITIONS LIMITED, INTERMEDIARY IN TENDER, PEKAO INVESTMENT BANKING, SAYS.BRICKS ACQUISITIONS LIMITED RESOLVES TO BUY ROBYG'S SHARES .ALTHOUGH SOME CONDITIONS, LIKE CHANGES IN SUPERVISORY BOARD AND CONCLUSION OF STRATEGIC AGREEMENT, HAVE NOT BEEN FULFILLED.

Tender Offer Price Of 3.55 Zloty/Shr Does Not Reflect Fair Value Of Robyg - Funds

Jan 10 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT RECEIVED LETTER IN WHICH FUNDS THAT ARE THE COMPANY'S SHAREHOLDERS STATED THAT PROPOSED TENDER OFFER PRICE OF 3.55 ZLOTYS PER SHARE DOES NOT REFLECT FAIR VALUE OF THE COMPANY .EACH OF FUNDS DECLARED TO BRICKS ACQUISITIONS LIMITED, TENDERER, THAT IT WOULD NOT SELL THE COMPANY'S SHARES AT 3.55 ZLOTYS PER SHARE.AMONG FUNDS ARE: OFE PZU ZLOTA JESIEN, PKO BP BANKOWY OFE, GENERALI OFE, NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN OFE, AEGON OFE, ARKA BZ WBK FIO, ARKA PRESTIZ SFIO, CREDIT AGRICOLE FIO AND AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK.

Robyg Does Not Finalise Property Sale For 25 Mln Zlotys

Jan 3 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA ::SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS NOT FINALISED THE SALE OF THE PROPERTY FOR 25 MILLION ZLOTYS NET.THE CONDITIONS OF THE SALE WERE NOT MET .

Robyg: Management Says Tender Offer Price Reflects Fair Vale Of Company

Dec 11 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA ::ITS MANAGEMENT SAYS THAT THE BRICKS ACQUISITIONS LIMITED OFFER FOR THE COMPANY'S SHARES AT 3.55 ZLOTY PER SHARE REFLECTS THE FAIR VALUE OF THE COMPANY.BRICKS ACQUISITIONS ANNOUNCED ON DEC. 1 THE TENDER OFFER FOR ALL ROBYG SHARES nFWN1O100U.