Teleperformance SE (ROCH.PA)

Teleperformance sees ‍2017 financial objectives confirmed​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - TELEPERFORMANCE SE :TELEPERFORMANCE: ACCELERATED ROLL-OUT OF THE STRATEGIC PLAN.‍THIRD-QUARTER 2017 REVENUE UP + 7.2% LIKE-FOR-LIKE​.‍STRATEGIC UPDATE AND FIVE-YEAR FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES (2022)​.SEES ‍REVENUE OF OVER EUR 6 BILLION FOR 2022​.SEES ‍2017 FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED​.‍ACQUISITION OF WIBILONG​.‍TARGET FOR 2022: EBITA BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS OF OVER EUR 850 MILLION​.‍DANIEL JULIEN IS APPOINTED GROUP CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​.‍THIRD-QUARTER 2017 REVENUE: EUR 1,014 MILLION, UP + 7.2 % LIKE-FOR-LIKE​.‍2017 FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED​.PAULO CESAR SALLES VASQUES’ DECISION TO STEP DOWN AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ‍​.

Teleperformance joins the CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices

Sept 19 (Reuters) - TELEPERFORMANCE SE ::TELEPERFORMANCE JOINS THE CAC NEXT 20 AND CAC LARGE 60 INDICES.

Teleperformance H1 net profit group share rises to ‍​116 million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - TELEPERFORMANCE SE ::H1 CURRENT EBITA EUR 245‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 150 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​2.08 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.69 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​116 MILLION VERSUS EUR 86 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET FREE CASH FLOW EUR ‍​178 MILLION VERSUS EUR 113 MILLION YEAR AGO.EXPECTS CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN SUPERIOR TO 13 PERCENT.EXPECTS GROWTH OF REVENUES ABOUT 7 PERCENT OR MORE.

Teleperformance expands to Malaysia with new site in Penang

May 30 (Reuters) - TELEPERFORMANCE SE ::TELEPERFORMANCE EXPANDS TO MALAYSIA WITH NEW SITE IN PENANG.

Teleperformance Q1 revenue up at EUR ‍​1.07 billion

April 27 (Reuters) - Teleperformance SE ::Q1 revenue EUR ‍​1,066 million versus EUR 844 million ($918.4 million) year ago.Confirms its FY like-for-like revenue growth objective of more than 6 percent.Is very confident that it will achieve its full-year revenue and margin targets.For 2017 confirms its FY target to achieve ebita margin before non-recurring items of at least 13 percent and expects to sustainably generate robust cash flow.

Teleperformance expands its operations in China

Teleperformance SE :Teleperformance expands operations in China into Kunming and Foshan, further develops existing sites.

Teleperformance completes inaugural 600 million euros 7 year bond issue

Teleperformance SE : Successfully launched an inaugural 600 million euros ($652.5 million) bond issue, maturing in 2024, with an annual coupon of 1.500 percent . Bond issue will achieve the refinancing process to support the acquisition of Languageline Solutions LLC on September 19, 2016 . BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Natixis and Societe Generale CIB acted as joint lead managers for the offering Further company coverage: [ROCH.PA] ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 09 20;)).

Teleperformance assigned an investment grade rating of BBB- by S&P

Teleperformance SE : Has been assigned an investment grade rating of BBB- by Standard & Poor's (S&P) .S&P has assigned teleperformance se an investment grade rating of BBB- with a stable outlook.

Teleperformance FY net profit group share up 6.8 pct at 214 mln euros

Teleperformance SE : Reports FY revenue of 3.65 billion euros ($3.87 billion) versus 3.40 billion euros a year ago . FY EBITA before non-recurring items 408 million euros versus 351 million euros a year ago . FY net profit group share 214 million euros versus 200 million euros year ago . Expects continued growth in its market in 2017 . Expects significant improvement in ebita margin before non-recurring items to at least 13.0 percent in 2017 .Expects like-for-like revenue growth above +6 percent in 2017.

Agreement by Teleperformance to acquire Languageline Solutions

Teleperformance Se : Agreement by Teleperformance to acquire Languageline Solutions . Deal will create immediate value for Teleperformance shareholders as it is expected to be accretive to earnings per share by around 10 pct on a pro forma basis for 2016 . Consideration for transaction will be US$1,522 million at closing .Transaction is expected to close before year end.