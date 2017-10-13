Teleperformance SE (ROCH.PA)

Oct 13 (Reuters) - TELEPERFORMANCE SE :TELEPERFORMANCE: ACCELERATED ROLL-OUT OF THE STRATEGIC PLAN.THIRD-QUARTER 2017 REVENUE UP + 7.2% LIKE-FOR-LIKE.STRATEGIC UPDATE AND FIVE-YEAR FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES (2022).SEES REVENUE OF OVER EUR 6 BILLION FOR 2022.SEES 2017 FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED.ACQUISITION OF WIBILONG.TARGET FOR 2022: EBITA BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS OF OVER EUR 850 MILLION.DANIEL JULIEN IS APPOINTED GROUP CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER.THIRD-QUARTER 2017 REVENUE: EUR 1,014 MILLION, UP + 7.2 % LIKE-FOR-LIKE.2017 FINANCIAL OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED.PAULO CESAR SALLES VASQUES’ DECISION TO STEP DOWN AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER .
Full Article
Sept 19 (Reuters) - TELEPERFORMANCE SE ::TELEPERFORMANCE JOINS THE CAC NEXT 20 AND CAC LARGE 60 INDICES.
Full Article
July 27 (Reuters) - TELEPERFORMANCE SE ::H1 CURRENT EBITA EUR 245 MILLION VERSUS EUR 150 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE EUR 2.08 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.69 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 116 MILLION VERSUS EUR 86 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET FREE CASH FLOW EUR 178 MILLION VERSUS EUR 113 MILLION YEAR AGO.EXPECTS CURRENT OPERATING MARGIN SUPERIOR TO 13 PERCENT.EXPECTS GROWTH OF REVENUES ABOUT 7 PERCENT OR MORE.
Full Article
May 30 (Reuters) - TELEPERFORMANCE SE ::TELEPERFORMANCE EXPANDS TO MALAYSIA WITH NEW SITE IN PENANG.
Full Article
April 27 (Reuters) - Teleperformance SE ::Q1 revenue EUR 1,066 million versus EUR 844 million ($918.4 million) year ago.Confirms its FY like-for-like revenue growth objective of more than 6 percent.Is very confident that it will achieve its full-year revenue and margin targets.For 2017 confirms its FY target to achieve ebita margin before non-recurring items of at least 13 percent and expects to sustainably generate robust cash flow.
Full Article
Teleperformance SE :Teleperformance expands operations in China into Kunming and Foshan, further develops existing sites.
Full Article
Teleperformance SE : Successfully launched an inaugural 600 million euros ($652.5 million) bond issue, maturing in 2024, with an annual coupon of 1.500 percent . Bond issue will achieve the refinancing process to support the acquisition of Languageline Solutions LLC on September 19, 2016 . BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Natixis and Societe Generale CIB acted as joint lead managers for the offering Further company coverage: [ROCH.PA] ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 09 20;)).
Full Article
Teleperformance SE : Has been assigned an investment grade rating of BBB- by Standard & Poor's (S&P) .S&P has assigned teleperformance se an investment grade rating of BBB- with a stable outlook.
Full Article
Teleperformance SE : Reports FY revenue of 3.65 billion euros ($3.87 billion) versus 3.40 billion euros a year ago . FY EBITA before non-recurring items 408 million euros versus 351 million euros a year ago . FY net profit group share 214 million euros versus 200 million euros year ago . Expects continued growth in its market in 2017 . Expects significant improvement in ebita margin before non-recurring items to at least 13.0 percent in 2017 .Expects like-for-like revenue growth above +6 percent in 2017.
Full Article
Teleperformance Se : Agreement by Teleperformance to acquire Languageline Solutions . Deal will create immediate value for Teleperformance shareholders as it is expected to be accretive to earnings per share by around 10 pct on a pro forma basis for 2016 . Consideration for transaction will be US$1,522 million at closing .Transaction is expected to close before year end.
Full Article