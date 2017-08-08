Rotork PLC (ROR.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rotork says interim dividend up 5.1 percent to 2.05 pence per share

Aug 8 (Reuters) - ROTORK PLC ::INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 5.1 PERCENT TO 2.05 PENCEPER SHARE.HY REVENUE OF £299.7M VERSUS £263.9M, +13.6%.HY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT OF £54.4M VERSUS £50.7M, +7.3%.HY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £52.0M VERSUS £50.1M, +3.7%.HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX £48.8M VERSUS £38.3M."EXPECT MARGINS TO BE AHEAD OF THOSE IN FIRST HALF"."WE ANTICIPATE THAT FULL YEAR MARGINS WILL BE SIMILAR TO PRIOR YEAR"."MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR REMAIN UNCHANGED".

Rotork says CEO Peter France resigned

July 28 (Reuters) - ROTORK PLC ::ANNOUNCES TODAY RESIGNATION OF PETER FRANCE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE.CURRENT CHAIRMAN, MARTIN LAMB, WILL ASSUME ROLE OF FULL TIME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT, UNTIL A SUCCESSOR CAN BE APPOINTED.SEARCH FIRM TO LEAD THIS PROCESS WILL BE SELECTED SHORTLY.THIS ANNOUNCEMENT FOLLOWS A PERIOD OF REFLECTION BY BOARD, TOGETHER WITH PETER, ON STEPS REQUIRED TO FOSTER A RETURN TO HIGHER GROWTH AND MARGIN LEVELS.RESULTS FOR HALF YEAR, AND CURRENT PROJECTIONS FOR FULL YEAR, ARE IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS.

Rotork Q1 revenue rises 14.5 pct

April 28 (Reuters) - Rotork Plc ::Trading update.Group order intake and revenue in Q1 increased 19.7 pct and 14.5 pct respectively.Order book at April 2, 2017 was 203.3 mln stg, 12.5 pct (12.2 pct OCC) higher than at 31 December 2016.Revenue is anticipated to be weighted to second half of year as usual.First-half margins are expected to be lower than those for comparative period.Remain well placed to make progress in 2017 and management expectations for full year are unchanged.Anticipate that any near-term growth in energy markets will remain modest.

Rotork says final dividend up 1.6 pct to 3.15 pence per shr

Rotork Plc : Total dividend up 1 percent to 5.1 pence per share . Final dividend up 1.6 percent to 3.15 pence per share . FY order intake increased 9.6 pct on prior year as a result of contributions from acquisitions and currency tailwinds . FY adjusted operating profit reduced 4.7 mln STG to 120.6 mln STG . Full year dividend of 5.10 pence versus 5.05 pence a year ago . In second half of 2016, trading environment saw some stabilisation and co benefited from a strengthening currency tailwind .Anticipate that any near-term growth in energy markets will remain modest.

Rotork sees FY margins lower than 2015

Rotork Plc : Interim dividend 1.95 penceper share . Sees activity in oil and gas markets will remain subdued, and timing of order placement will be difficult to forecast . Hy revenue £263.9m versus £274.2m a year ago . Board has decided to maintain interim dividend at its current level . Hy order intake increased 2.0% . Now expect our second half weighting to be more pronounced than previously indicated . Cost management programme previously announced is progressing as planned . Sees margins for fy lower than in 2015 due to a combination of increased overheads, product mix and pricing pressure .Hy adjusted operating profit £50.7m versus £65.0m a year ago.