Rothschild & Co SCA (ROTH.PA)

Rothschild & Co Q1 revenue up at 409 million euros

Aug 9 (Reuters) - ROTHSCHILD & CO SCA : :ROTHSCHILD GLOBAL ADVISORY: Q1 REVENUE DOWN 6% TO €225 MILLION (Q1 2016/2017: €240 MILLION) (ADDS DIVISION).Q1 REVENUE EUR ‍​ 409 MILLION VERSUS EUR 390 MILLION YEAR AGO.WE WOULD EXPECT OUR REVENUE FOR THE NINE MONTHS TO DECEMBER 2017 TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW LAST YEAR’S LEVEL.ROTHSCHILD PRIVATE WEALTH & ASSET MANAGEMENT: Q1 REVENUE UP 40% TO €126 MILLION ‍​.ROTHSCHILD MERCHANT BANKING: Q1 REVENUE DOWN 16% TO €47 MILLION‍​.

Rothschild & CO FY overall revenue increased by 11%

June 14 (Reuters) - ROTHSCHILD & CO SCA :NET INCOME - GROUP SHARE EXCLUDING EXCEPTIONALS OF €193 MILLION, UP 43% (2015/2016: €135 MILLION).FY EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) EXCLUDING EXCEPTIONALS OF €2.74 (2015/2016: €1.95) AND EPS INCLUDING EXCEPTIONALS OF €2.64.NET INCOME - GROUP SHARE INCLUDING EXCEPTIONALS OF €186 MILLION, DOWN 20% (2015/2016: €232 MILLION).DIVIDEND OF €0.68 PER SHARE, UP 8%.OVERALL REVENUE FOR THE YEAR 2016/2017 INCREASED 11% TO €1,767 MILLION (2015/2016: €1,589 MILLION).FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 429 MILLION VERSUS EUR 319 MILLION YEAR AGO.OVERALL REVENUE FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER BY 13% TO €487 MILLION (Q4 2015/2016: €433 MILLION).OUTLOOK FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR OF NINE MONTHS REMAINS POSITIVE.CHANGE OF YEAR END FROM 31 MARCH TO 31 DECEMBER, STARTING FOR THE NINE MONTHS TO DECEMBER 2017.EXPECT THE M&A MARKET OVERALL TO BE ACTIVE FOR THE REST OF 2017.FORESEE STRONG POTENTIAL FOR GROWTH FOR OUR FRANCHISE OVER THE NEXT FEW YEARS IN THE US.IN MERCHANT BANKING, REMAINS CONFIDENT THAT ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WILL CONTINUE TO GROW DUE TO THE SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH OF DEBT AND EQUITY FUNDS.REGARDING BREXIT, FACE AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF UNCERTAINTY..REGARDING BREXIT, THE BIGGEST RISK FOR OUR BUSINESS IS THE IMPACT ON THE UK ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT..BELIEVE THAT OVERALL, BREXIT WILL NOT BE A SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGE FOR THEIR BUSINESS..

Rothschild & Co H1 net income group share jumps to 67 mln euros

Rothschild & Co SCA : Reports H1 revenue of 802 million euros ($851.5 million) versus 679 million euros a year ago . H1 operating income 182 million euros versus 119 million euros a year ago . H1 net income group share is 67 million euros versus 39 million euros a year ago . Expect limited impact of Brexit on our business from a structural perspective given our strong positions around Europe . Says impact of Brexit on economic growth, financial markets might have more material effects though is impossible to predict since the form that it'll take is unknown at the time .Anticipates that full year revenue should be at similar levels to last year at constant exchange rates.

Rothschild & Co Q1 revenue up at ‍​390.2 million euros

Rothschild & Co SCA :Q1 revenue ‍​390.2 million euros versus 340.4 million euros ($378.18 million) year ago.

Rothschild & Co FY net profit group share up at 232 million euros

Rothschild & Co SCA : FY revenue 1.59 billion euros ($1.79 billion) versus 1.40 billion euros year ago . FY operating income 319 million euros versus 268 million euros year ago . FY net income group share 232 million euros versus 144 million euros year ago . Core Tier 1 ratio as of March 31 2016 of 20.6 pct . A dividend of 0.63 euro per share, an increase of 5 pct, will be proposed . Announcement of the contemplated merger of Rothschild & Co with Compagnie Financière Martin Maurel with closing expected by end of the financial year .In short term expects continued good performance, medium term outlook more difficult to predict with any degree of confidence.

Rothschild & Co proposed merger with Compagnie Financière Martin Maurel

Rothschild & Co Sca : Proposed merger between Rothschild & Co and Compagnie Financière Martin Maurel . Says proposed merger with Martin Maurel to create leading independent private bank in France, combined AUM of c.34 billion euros ($38.55 billion) . Says transaction would take in form of merger between Rothschild & Co And Compagnie Financière Martin Maurel . Shareholders in Compagnie Financière Martin Maurel would be offered either 126 Rothschild & Co shares per existing share or prior to completion of merger, be able to sell their Compagnie Financière Martin Maurel shares in cash . Says pro forma Basel III (fully loaded) CET1 ratio for Rothschild & co is expected to be c.18 pct . Compagnie Financière Martin Maurel is valued at 240 million euros, with 2015 dividend attached .Transaction would be financed by a mixture of newly issued Rothschild & Co shares, Rothschild & Co's own cash resources and external credit facilities.

Rothschild & Co announces acquisition of L&Co

Rothschild & Co SCA:Announces acquisition of L&Co.Frank Demoen and Yves Vervaet will join Rothschild as managing directors.