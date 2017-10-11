Roxgold Inc (ROXG.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Roxgold Inc :Roxgold reports third quarter production results.Roxgold Inc - ‍28,410 ounces of gold produced at Yaramoko Gold Project in Q3​.Roxgold Inc - ‍Bagassi south feasibility study remains on track for delivery in Q4​.

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Roxgold Inc :Roxgold increases full year gold production guidance to 115,000 - 125,000 ounces.Roxgold Inc - ‍2017 full year guidance for cash operating cost, all-in sustaining cost remain unchanged​.Roxgold Inc - ‍at end of August, co had produced over 81,500 ounces of gold​.

July 25 (Reuters) - Roxgold Inc :Roxgold produces 27,970 ounces of gold at Yaramoko in Q2 and remains on track to achieve upper end of annual production guidance.Roxgold Inc - ‍remains on track to achieve upper end of annual production guidance​.Roxgold Inc - ‍27,970 ounces of gold produced at Yaramoko gold project in Q2​.Roxgold Inc - ‍on track to achieve upper end of its guidance range of 105,000 -115,000 ounces for full 2017 year​.

May 16 (Reuters) - Roxgold Inc :Roxgold reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017.Produced 112,709 ounces of gold during quarter.Sees gold production between 105,000 and 115,000 oz in 2017.Sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs per ounce sold between $740 and $790/oz.Qtrly gold all-in sustaining cost of $720 per ounce sold.Quarterly revenue $42.98 million.

April 18 (Reuters) - Roxgold Inc ::Roxgold reports first quarter 2017 operating results and 2016 financial results.Produced 35,594 ounces of gold and sold 34,930 ounces gold for quarter at yaramoko gold mine.During three-month period ended March 31, 2017, yaramoko gold mine continued to operate in line with expectations.

Roxgold Inc : Roxgold's Yaramoko gold mine passes lenders' completion test and amends credit facility . Roxgold Inc says initial facility of US$75 million has been amended to a US$60 million credit facility .Roxgold Inc says made an early repayment of US$15 million under its US$75 million credit facility.

Roxgold Inc - : Qtrly loss per share $0.01 . Roxgold Inc qtrly pre-commercial production of 32,990 ounces of gold .Roxgold reports financial results for period ended september 30, 2016.

Roxgold Inc : Roxgold reports financial results for period ended june 30, 2016 . Qtrly loss per share $0.03 . Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Produced a total of 14,482 ounces of gold in quarter.

Roxgold Inc : Roxgold reports production results for period ending june 30, 2016 and announces 14,482 ounces of gold poured in first six weeks of production . Qtrly gold production totalled 14,482 ounces .Roxgold inc says remains on track to declare commercial production in q3 of 2016.

Roxgold Inc : Qtrly loss per share $0.06 .Roxgold reports financial results for period ended march 31, 2016.