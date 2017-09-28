RPC Group PLC (RPC.L)

Sept 28 (Reuters) - RPC Group Plc ::REALISATION OF ACQUISITION RELATED COST SYNERGIES AND COSTS OF ACHIEVING SYNERGIES HAVE CONTINUED IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS.REVENUES IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR ARE PROJECTED TO BE WELL AHEAD OF CORRESPONDING PERIOD LAST YEAR.GROUP MARGINS AND PROFITABILITY LEVELS ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE AHEAD OF MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS RELATING TO PERIOD 1 APRIL 2017 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2017.IN FIRST HALF GOOD GROWTH ACHIEVED IN CHINA BENEFITING FROM INVESTMENTS MADE IN PREVIOUS YEAR.
July 19 (Reuters) - RPC Group Plc :Revenues for quarter ending 30 june 2017 were approximately 960 mln STG which is well ahead of corresponding period last year.Q1 revenue up due to continued organic growth, contribution from acquisitions and positive foreign exchange movements.Qtrly Group margins and profitability levels were ahead of management expectations.Intends to commence an inaugural share buyback programme of up to 100 million STG.Programme will be conducted over a period of up to 12 months and will be kept continually under review.Board of RPC believes current share price significantly undervalues performance to date and Group's future prospects.Remuneration committee will carry out review of performance measures and targets used under annual bonus and long-term incentive plan.Cash flow development remains on track.Does not anticipate making any further significant acquisitions, or incurring further acquisition-related exceptional costs, for current FY.
June 7 (Reuters) - RPC Group Plc :FY sales from continuing operations 2.747 billion stg versus 1.642 billion stg year ago.Final dividend 17.9 pence per share.Total dividend 24 pence per share.FY adjusted operating profit 308.2 million pounds versus 174.3 million pounds year ago.FY return on sales 11.2 percent versus 10.6 percent year ago.FY revenue 2,747 million pounds versus 1,642 million pounds year ago.Implementation of vision 2020 growth strategy is progressing well.FY free cash flow 239 million pounds versus 122.6 million pounds year ago.New financial year has started in line with management's expectations.FY adjusted earnings per share 62.2 pence.FY statutory profit before tax 154.7 million pounds versus 75.6 million pounds year ago.FY adjusted profit before tax 286.1 million pounds versus 160.6 million pounds year ago.FY dividend per share 24 pence versus 16 pence year ago.
May 5 (Reuters) - Master plastics limited: :pre-listing statement.Intends to initially list on AltX and then migrate over to main board of JSE as soon as is practically possible.Stated capital of master plastics shall be 235.4 mln rand.Astrapak shareholders will not be required to vote on unbundling and listing.
RPC Group Plc : Pre close trading statement . Revenues for financial year 2016/2017 are anticipated to be significantly ahead of last year . Overall performance has been encouraging with adjusted operating profit for year ahead of management expectations. . Group's financial position remains robust with good cash flow development . Board will continue to implement vision 2020 focused growth strategy .Is looking to grow selectively in a consolidating industry whilst further enhancing its strategic buying position - ceo.
RPC Group Plc : Acquisition and fully underwritten rights issue . Proposed acquisition of Letica Group and fully underwritten 1 for 4 rights issue to raise gross proceeds of approximately 552 mln stg . Upfront consideration to be paid to Letica shareholders is $490 mln . Total consideration, which includes an earn-out consideration, is up to $640 mln (511 mln stg) on a cash-free, debt-free basis . Additional earn-out consideration of up to $150 mln (120 mln stg) will become payable, on a rateable basis, subject to Letica achieving EBITDA greater than $140 mln and up to us$201 million over two-year period .Has entered into a $750 mln multi-currency term loan facility agreement.
Rpc Group Plc : H1 sales rose 53 percent to 1.226 billion stg . Interim dividend 6.5 pence per share . Hy revenues grew 53 percent to 1,226 millio nstg . Hy adjusted operating profit of 136.3 million stg increased by 53.5 million stg, about 65 percent, with return on sales at 11.1 percent . Both GCS and BPI delivered strong sales over their post-acquisition period, with demand higher than expected. . RPC is relatively well placed to deal with EU Referendum as c. 75 percent of its products are manufactured outside of UK . Weaker sterling following referendum has so far had a positive effect on reported earnings but negative impact on debt, pension liabilities . Board has declared an interim dividend of 6.5 pence per share .Second half year has started well..
Rpc Group Plc : Organisational integration of gcs has been completed and its overall trading performance is ahead of previous expectations. . Revenues in first half are projected to be significantly ahead of same period last year, . Adjusted operating profit for first half is also anticipated to be significantly ahead of last year due to organic growth .Overall acquisition related cost synergies are currently being reviewed to assess potential further upside.
RPC Group Plc :Says notes announcement by British Polythene Industries Plc that scheme of merger arrangement has now become effective.
RPC Group Plc : Trading statement . Revenues in Q1 were significantly higher than same period last year due to continued underlying organic growth and contribution of acquisitions . Adjusted operating profit for period, at constant currencies, was also significantly ahead of last year and ahead of management's expectations . Group's results also benefited from a favourable currency translation impact from a weaker sterling versus euro and U.S. dollar as c.75 pct of group's revenues are generated outside UK . Good cash flow was achieved in period and group retains a robust financial position with significant headroom under its debt facilities .Generally well placed to operate in periods of macro-economic uncertainty, including that which may be caused by outcome of UK referendum on EU.
