Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI_u.TO)
RPI_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
28.75CAD
20 Oct 2017
28.75CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.15 (+0.52%)
$0.15 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
$28.60
$28.60
Open
$28.60
$28.60
Day's High
$28.75
$28.75
Day's Low
$28.50
$28.50
Volume
127,497
127,497
Avg. Vol
8,820
8,820
52-wk High
$30.10
$30.10
52-wk Low
$23.00
$23.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces February Distribution
Richards Packaging Income Fund:Says cash distribution for the month ended February 29, 2016 of Cdn$0.0735 per unit.This distribution will be to unitholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2016, and will be payable on March 14, 2016. Full Article
No consensus analysis data available.