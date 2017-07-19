Redefine International PLC (RPLJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Redefine to raise stake in International Hotel Properties Limited

July 19 (Reuters) - Redefine International Plc P::Proposed acquisition of a further stake in International Hotel Properties Limited.Intends to increase its current shareholding in IHL to 50 pct by acquiring 18.3 million IHL shares from minority shareholders.Consideration for IHL shares will be made through issue of 2.5 redefine international shares for every 1 IHL share held.Sees material savings generated via integration of hotel assets into co's portfolio and REIT status‍​.

Redefine International posts HY underlying eps of 1.35 pence

April 26 (Reuters) - Redefine International Plc ::For six months ended 28 february, underlying earnings per share of 1.35 pence, in line with guidance.Cash and available facilities of gbp100.3 million (31 august 2016: gbp57.3 million).

Redefine International to acquire control of German retail portfolio joint venture

Redefine International Plc : Agrees €49 Million Investment to acquire control of german retail portfolio joint venture . Acquisition of controlling interest in Leopard Portfolio consisting of 66 German retail properties currently held in joint venture . Total portfolio independently valued at EUR 175.5 million reflecting a net initial yield of 7.4 per cent . Consideration will be funded from cash resources . Company will hold an effective 94 per cent controlling interest in portfolio, whilst providing 100 per cent .Company will hold an effective 94 per cent controlling interest in portfolio, whilst providing 100 per cent. Of its non-bank financing requirements by way of shareholder loans.

Redefine Intl continue to see robust occupational demand

Redefine International Plc : Continue to see robust occupational demand across our portfolio and active discussions are ongoing across all sectors .Underlying trading across UK hotel portfolio improved markedly, following period of weaker trading towards middle of 2016 around the referendum.

Redefine International completes 29 mln stg Manchester office disposal

Redefine International PLC announces completion of Aegon UK portfolio acquisition

