Edition:
United States

Reliance Power Ltd (RPOL.NS)

RPOL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

39.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.15 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
Rs39.85
Open
Rs39.85
Day's High
Rs40.00
Day's Low
Rs39.50
Volume
833,309
Avg. Vol
3,058,537
52-wk High
Rs50.80
52-wk Low
Rs37.65

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Reliance Power June-qtr consol profit down 32 pct
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 07:26am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Reliance Power Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 2.31 billion rupees versus 3.40 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 27.52 billion rupees versus 27.48 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Reliance Power executes project agreements for phase - I of 750 MW LNG based power project in Bangladesh
Monday, 10 Apr 2017 02:59am EDT 

Reliance Power Ltd : Reliance Power Ltd says executes project agreements for phase - Iof 750 MW LNG based power project at Meghnaghat (Dhaka), Bangladesh . Reliance Power Ltd says investment of nearly US$ 1 billion for phase-1 power project and LNG terminal . Reliance Power Ltd says full LNG terminal capacity to be used by Petrobangla . Reliance Power Ltd says also signed an MoU with Petrobangla to set up 500 MMSCFD LNG terminal at Kutubdia island, near Chittagong in Bangladesh . Reliance Power Ltd says financing of project under considertion by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and consortium of lenders .Reliance Power Ltd says to install equipment acquired for 2,250 MW Samalkot project in India, to be relocated to bangladesh in phases.  Full Article

Reliance Power says Axis Trustee Services cuts stake in co by 4.46 pct
Wednesday, 15 Mar 2017 02:49am EDT 

Reliance Power Ltd :Says Axis Trustee Services Ltd cut stake in co by 4.46 percent to 13.90 percent on March 10, 2017.  Full Article

Reliance Power Dec-qtr consol profit up about 14 pct
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 05:45am EST 

Reliance Power Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 2.76 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol net sales 24.56 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.41 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 21.50 billion rupees.  Full Article

Reliance Power says supreme court allows procurers' appeals against APTEL's judgment on unit's commercial op plea
Thursday, 8 Dec 2016 07:27am EST 

Reliance Power Ltd :Supreme Court allowed procurers' appeals against APTEL's judgment of March 31, 2016 on commercial operation plea of unit Sasan Power.  Full Article

Reliance Power CFO Ashutosh Agarwala resigns
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 06:58am EDT 

Reliance Power Ltd : Ashutosh Agarwala, chief financial officer of the company has tendered his resignation .  Full Article

Reliance Power says supreme court did not stay APTEL order on commercial ops date of Sasan UMPP
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 03:20am EDT 

Reliance Power Ltd : Supreme court did not grant stay on APTEL order as requested by procurers during the proceedings on 29th June 2016 . APTEL order pertains to commercial operation date of first unit of Sasan UMPP .  Full Article

Reliance Power March-qtr consol profit up about 16 pct
Friday, 27 May 2016 05:41am EDT 

Reliance Power Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 3.20 billion rupees versus profit of 2.76 billion rupees year ago . India's Reliance Power Ltd says March-quarter consol net sales 26.04 billion rupees versus 15.85 billion rupees year ago . Settlement activities in relation to termination of ppa for tumpp with various power procurers in progress .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Reliance Power Ltd News

The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants

MUMBAI, July 21 In the central Indian village of Raikheda, the construction of a thermal coal power plant once promised jobs and economic progress.

» More RPOL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials