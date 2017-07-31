Reliance Power Ltd (RPOL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Reliance Power June-qtr consol profit down 32 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - Reliance Power Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 2.31 billion rupees versus 3.40 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 27.52 billion rupees versus 27.48 billion rupees last year.

Reliance Power executes project agreements for phase - I of 750 MW LNG based power project in Bangladesh

Reliance Power Ltd : Reliance Power Ltd says executes project agreements for phase - Iof 750 MW LNG based power project at Meghnaghat (Dhaka), Bangladesh . Reliance Power Ltd says investment of nearly US$ 1 billion for phase-1 power project and LNG terminal . Reliance Power Ltd says full LNG terminal capacity to be used by Petrobangla . Reliance Power Ltd says also signed an MoU with Petrobangla to set up 500 MMSCFD LNG terminal at Kutubdia island, near Chittagong in Bangladesh . Reliance Power Ltd says financing of project under considertion by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and consortium of lenders .Reliance Power Ltd says to install equipment acquired for 2,250 MW Samalkot project in India, to be relocated to bangladesh in phases.

Reliance Power says Axis Trustee Services cuts stake in co by 4.46 pct

Reliance Power Ltd :Says Axis Trustee Services Ltd cut stake in co by 4.46 percent to 13.90 percent on March 10, 2017.

Reliance Power Dec-qtr consol profit up about 14 pct

Reliance Power Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 2.76 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol net sales 24.56 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 2.41 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 21.50 billion rupees.

Reliance Power says supreme court allows procurers' appeals against APTEL's judgment on unit's commercial op plea

Reliance Power Ltd :Supreme Court allowed procurers' appeals against APTEL's judgment of March 31, 2016 on commercial operation plea of unit Sasan Power.

Reliance Power CFO Ashutosh Agarwala resigns

Reliance Power Ltd : Ashutosh Agarwala, chief financial officer of the company has tendered his resignation .

Reliance Power says supreme court did not stay APTEL order on commercial ops date of Sasan UMPP

Reliance Power Ltd : Supreme court did not grant stay on APTEL order as requested by procurers during the proceedings on 29th June 2016 . APTEL order pertains to commercial operation date of first unit of Sasan UMPP .

Reliance Power March-qtr consol profit up about 16 pct

Reliance Power Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net profit 3.20 billion rupees versus profit of 2.76 billion rupees year ago . India's Reliance Power Ltd says March-quarter consol net sales 26.04 billion rupees versus 15.85 billion rupees year ago . Settlement activities in relation to termination of ppa for tumpp with various power procurers in progress .