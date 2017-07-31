Reliance Power Ltd (RPOL.NS)
39.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-0.15 (-0.38%)
Rs39.85
Rs39.85
Rs40.00
Rs39.50
833,309
3,058,537
Rs50.80
Rs37.65
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Reliance Power June-qtr consol profit down 32 pct
July 31 (Reuters) - Reliance Power Ltd
Reliance Power executes project agreements for phase - I of 750 MW LNG based power project in Bangladesh
Reliance Power Ltd
Reliance Power says Axis Trustee Services cuts stake in co by 4.46 pct
Reliance Power Ltd
Reliance Power Dec-qtr consol profit up about 14 pct
Reliance Power Ltd
Reliance Power says supreme court allows procurers' appeals against APTEL's judgment on unit's commercial op plea
Reliance Power Ltd
Reliance Power CFO Ashutosh Agarwala resigns
Reliance Power Ltd
Reliance Power says supreme court did not stay APTEL order on commercial ops date of Sasan UMPP
Reliance Power Ltd
Reliance Power March-qtr consol profit up about 16 pct
Reliance Power Ltd
The debt threat lurking behind India's zombie power plants
MUMBAI, July 21 In the central Indian village of Raikheda, the construction of a thermal coal power plant once promised jobs and economic progress.