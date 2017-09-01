RPS Group PLC (RPS.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

RPS as John Douglas assumes role of chief executive

Sept 1 (Reuters) - RPS GROUP PLC ::‍JOHN DOUGLAS, WHO JOINED BOARD ON 1 JUNE 2017 AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE DESIGNATE, HAS ASSUMED ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE FROM TODAY​.

RPS Group interim dividend 4.8 pence per share

Aug 4 (Reuters) - RPS GROUP PLC ::INTERIM DIVIDEND 4.8 PENCEPER SHARE.HY STATUTORY PBT 20.4 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 10.9 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.HY REVENUE 314.5 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 291.4 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.HY FEE INCOME 281.1 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 260.8 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.HY ADJUSTED EPS 8.71 PENCE.HY PBTA 27.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 20.2 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.HY DIVIDEND PER SHARE 4.80 PENCE VERSUS 4.66 PENCE YEAR AGO.STRONG RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF OF YEAR ENABLE ANTICIPATE MODESTLY EXCEEDING MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR.WILL DISTRIBUTE AN INCREASED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4.80 PENCE.

RPS Group says John Douglas to become CEO after Alan Hearne retires in August

May 18 (Reuters) - Rps Group Plc ::Alan Hearne will retire from his role as chief executive of RPS shortly after publication of group's half year results in August.Alan Hearne will step down from board on 31 August 2017.John Douglas will be joining RPS and its board on 1 june 2017.John Douglas will become chief executive on Alan's retirement from role.Following his retirement Alan will be available to provide consulting advice to board until august 2018..

RPS Group says Q1 trading "materially" better than year ago

May 2 (Reuters) - RPS Group Plc ::Trading in Q1 of 2017 was materially better than in equivalent period in 2016.We achieved an encouraging level of organic growth in underlying profit.Sees publishing interim results showing a material improvement on first half result in 2016.

RPS Group full-year pretax profit rises

Rps Group Plc : Final results . FY PBTA: £50.7 million (2015: £51.8m) after £5.6 million (2015: £2.0m) reorganisation costs . FY statutory profit before tax £32.8m (2015: £9.9m) . Year end net debt £83.4 million (june 2016: £95.0 million) leverage 1.6 (june 2016: 2.2) . Final dividend 5.08 pence per share . Total dividend 9.74 pence per share . Believes new regional structure provides a platform to enable group to return to growth in 2017 . Sterling weakened during year, particularly following UK Referendum in June 2016 .Our clients' investment activity did not appear to change materially in second half as a result of UK EU referendum.

RPS says benefitting sterling weakness when consolidating overseas earnings

RPS Group Plc : Interim dividend 4.66 pence per share . We expect full year growth to be achieved in our non oil and gas activities, . "Following UK Brexit vote, we are benefitting from weakness of sterling when consolidating overseas earnings." . H1 pretax profit 10.9 million stg . H1 underlying basic EPS 6.44 pence . Board remains confident about group's financial strength. . Energy business is likely to perform better in second half . "it is too soon to be able to anticipate impact of UK referendum vote on group" ."Conditions in oil and gas sector are likely to remain challenging, although market is showing some signs of stabilising.".