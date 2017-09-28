Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rolls-Royce wins contract to provide propulsion and power electric systems for new super yacht

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc :WON CONTRACT TO PROVIDE PROPULSION AND POWER ELECTRIC SYSTEMS FOR NEW ICE CLASSIFIED SUPER YACHT BEING BUILT BY ROSSINAVI DUE TO BE COMPLETED IN 2021.

Inmarsat and Rolls-Royce sign ship energy management agreement

Sept 21 (Reuters) - INMARSAT PLC ::INMARSAT AND ROLLS-ROYCE SIGN SHIP ENERGY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT.SIGNED LOI TO HAVE OPTION TO MAKE ROLLS-ROYCE ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM AVAILABLE VIA INMARSAT MARITIME'S FLEET XPRESS HIGH-SPEED BROADBAND SERVICE.

Rolls-Royce, Sanmar signs deal for delivery of 8 engines

Aug 15 (Reuters) - ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC ::CO, SANMAR SHIPYARDS, TURKEY, SIGNED DEAL FOR DELIVERY OF 8 4000 ENGINES FOR 4 NEW TERMINAL TUGS, INCLUDING OPTION FOR FURTHER FOUR ENGINES.

Rolls-Royce says performing better-than-expected on profit and cash

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Rolls-royce :Ceo says performed better than expected on both profit and cash, driven by civil aerospace.Ceo says made good progress on cost savings but no room for complacency.Ceo says 'wouldn't read too much' into modest decrease in first-half defence revenue.Ceo says encouraging to see transformation programme starting to come through in the numbers.

Facc ‍secures multi-year Rolls-Royce contract for engine composites​

July 5 (Reuters) - FACC AG ::‍SECURES MULTI-YEAR ROLLS-ROYCE CONTRACT FOR ENGINE COMPOSITES​.‍SUPPLY CONTRACT WORTH OVER EUR 35 MILLION SIGNED​.

Rolls-Royce says engine affected AirAsia X flight D7237

June 28 (Reuters) - Rolls-royce Holdings Plc ::Since event affecting AirAsia X flight D7237, co has worked closely with airline, other relevant partners, authorities to understand cause​.‍initial findings confirm cause to be engine related​.‍are working with our partners to fully understand reasons behind this issue​.‍maintenance of engine in question is led by Rolls-Royce, under a totalcare service agreement with AirAsia X​.

Rolls-Royce says get $1.5 bln order from Ethiopian Airlines

June 20 (Reuters) - Rolls-royce Holdings Plc ::Has won order from Ethiopian Airlines to provide Trent XWB engines for ten new Airbus A350-900 aircraft.In total deal is valued at $1.5 billion at list prices.

Rolls-Royce wins contract for US Marine Corps KC-130J aircraft

June 19 (Reuters) - Rolls-royce Holdings Plc ::Awarded contract to provide engineering, logistics support for US Marine Corps KC-130J aircraft.

Rolls-Royce names Beverly Goulet as non-executive director

June 16 (Reuters) - Rolls-royce Holdings Plc ::Appointment of Beverly Goulet as a non-executive director.Beverly Goulet will join board with effect from 3 july 2017.

FRC launches investigation into KPMG in relation to Rolls-Royce audit

May 4 (Reuters) - :Financial Reporting Council - FRC launch investigation into KPMG in relation to the audit of the financial statements of Rolls-Royce Group.Financial Reporting Council-investigation into conduct of KPMG, in relation to audit of statements of Rolls-Royce Group PLC for year ended 31 Dec 2010.Financial Reporting Council-investigation into conduct of KPMG in relation to audit of statements of Rolls-Royce Holdings for years ended Dec 2011 to 2013.Financial Reporting Council - decision to investigate follows SFO announcement of a deferred prosecution agreement between the SFO and Rolls-Royce PLC.