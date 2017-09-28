Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.L)

Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rolls-Royce wins contract to provide propulsion and power electric systems for new super yacht
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 09:05am EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc :WON CONTRACT TO PROVIDE PROPULSION AND POWER ELECTRIC SYSTEMS FOR NEW ICE CLASSIFIED SUPER YACHT BEING BUILT BY ROSSINAVI DUE TO BE COMPLETED IN 2021.  Full Article

Inmarsat and Rolls-Royce sign ship energy management agreement
Thursday, 21 Sep 2017 04:06am EDT 

Sept 21 (Reuters) - INMARSAT PLC ::INMARSAT AND ROLLS-ROYCE SIGN SHIP ENERGY MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT.SIGNED LOI TO HAVE OPTION TO MAKE ROLLS-ROYCE ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM AVAILABLE VIA INMARSAT MARITIME'S FLEET XPRESS HIGH-SPEED BROADBAND SERVICE.  Full Article

Rolls-Royce, Sanmar signs deal for delivery of 8 engines
Tuesday, 15 Aug 2017 07:07am EDT 

Aug 15 (Reuters) - ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC ::CO, SANMAR SHIPYARDS, TURKEY, SIGNED DEAL FOR DELIVERY OF 8 4000 ENGINES FOR 4 NEW TERMINAL TUGS, INCLUDING OPTION FOR FURTHER FOUR ENGINES.  Full Article

Rolls-Royce says performing better-than-expected on profit and cash
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 02:50am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Rolls-royce :Ceo says performed better than expected on both profit and cash, driven by civil aerospace.Ceo says made good progress on cost savings but no room for complacency.Ceo says 'wouldn't read too much' into modest decrease in first-half defence revenue.Ceo says encouraging to see transformation programme starting to come through in the numbers.  Full Article

Facc ‍secures multi-year Rolls-Royce contract for engine composites​
Wednesday, 5 Jul 2017 03:36am EDT 

July 5 (Reuters) - FACC AG ::‍SECURES MULTI-YEAR ROLLS-ROYCE CONTRACT FOR ENGINE COMPOSITES​.‍SUPPLY CONTRACT WORTH OVER EUR 35 MILLION SIGNED​.  Full Article

Rolls-Royce says engine affected AirAsia X flight D7237
Wednesday, 28 Jun 2017 10:02am EDT 

June 28 (Reuters) - Rolls-royce Holdings Plc ::Since event affecting AirAsia X flight D7237, co has worked closely with airline, other relevant partners, authorities to understand cause​.‍initial findings confirm cause to be engine related​.‍are working with our partners to fully understand reasons behind this issue​.‍maintenance of engine in question is led by Rolls-Royce, under a totalcare service agreement with AirAsia X​.  Full Article

Rolls-Royce says get $1.5 bln order from Ethiopian Airlines
Tuesday, 20 Jun 2017 10:25am EDT 

June 20 (Reuters) - Rolls-royce Holdings Plc ::Has won order from Ethiopian Airlines to provide Trent XWB engines for ten new Airbus A350-900 aircraft.In total deal is valued at $1.5 billion at list prices.  Full Article

Rolls-Royce wins contract for US Marine Corps KC-130J aircraft
Monday, 19 Jun 2017 05:08am EDT 

June 19 (Reuters) - Rolls-royce Holdings Plc ::Awarded contract to provide engineering, logistics support for US Marine Corps KC-130J aircraft.  Full Article

Rolls-Royce names Beverly Goulet as non-executive director
Friday, 16 Jun 2017 02:02am EDT 

June 16 (Reuters) - Rolls-royce Holdings Plc ::Appointment of Beverly Goulet as a non-executive director.Beverly Goulet will join board with effect from 3 july 2017.  Full Article

FRC launches investigation into KPMG in relation to Rolls-Royce audit
Thursday, 4 May 2017 02:26am EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - :Financial Reporting Council - FRC launch investigation into KPMG in relation to the audit of the financial statements of Rolls-Royce Group.Financial Reporting Council-investigation into conduct of KPMG, in relation to audit of statements of Rolls-Royce Group PLC for year ended 31 Dec 2010.Financial Reporting Council-investigation into conduct of KPMG in relation to audit of statements of Rolls-Royce Holdings for years ended Dec 2011 to 2013.Financial Reporting Council - decision to investigate follows SFO announcement of a deferred prosecution agreement between the SFO and Rolls-Royce PLC.  Full Article

