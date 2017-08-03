Randgold Resources Ltd (RRS.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Randgold says cash costs for quarter was $192.4 mln, down 7 pct

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Randgold Resources Ltd ::TOTAL CASH COSTS FOR QUARTER OF $192.4 MILLION WAS DOWN 7% FROM PRIOR QUARTER AND DOWN 6% FROM CORRESPONDING QUARTER OF 2016.TOTAL CASH COST PER OUNCE OF $572/OZ DROPPED BY 8% QUARTER ON QUARTER AND BY 21% COMPARED TO CORRESPONDING QUARTER IN 2016.CEO MARK BRISTOW SAID Q2 HAD BEEN A GOOD ONE BOTH OPERATIONALLY AND ON EXPLORATION AND NEW BUSINESS FRONT.TONGON - PROFIT FROM MINING ACTIVITY INCREASED BY 6% TO $46.1 MILLION IN Q2 2017, MAINLY DUE TO HIGHER PRODUCTION AND 3% HIGHER GOLD SOLD.KIBALI - PROFIT FROM MINING ACTIVITY WAS LOWER AT $53.0 MILLION IN CURRENT QUARTER (Q1 2017: $58.1 MILLION).

Randgold says HY profit up 53 pct

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Randgold Resources Ltd ::RANDGOLD RESOURCES: Q2 RESULTS AND UPDATES.Q2 PROFIT OF $102.8 MILLION WAS UP 21% ON PREVIOUS QUARTER.HALF-YEAR PROFIT OF $187.7 MILLION WAS UP 53% ON CORRESPONDING PERIOD IN 2016.PRODUCTION OF 341 316 OUNCES FOR Q2 AND 663 786 OUNCES FOR HALF-YEAR WERE 6% AND 16% HIGHER RESPECTIVELY.RANDGOLD RESOURCES - OUTLOOK IS POSITIVE, CO TRENDING TOWARDS TOP END OF ITS 2017 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE RANGE AT A TOTAL CASH COST BELOW $600 PER OUNCE​.

Randgold Resources says Tongon Gold continues to ramp up production

July 24 (Reuters) - Randgold Resources Ltd ::CO'S TONGON GOLD MINE IN CÔTE D'IVOIRE CONTINUES TO RAMP UP PRODUCTION AS IT TRACKS ITS 2017 TARGET OF 285 000 OUNCES -CEO.RANDGOLD RESOURCES - WITH TONGON NOW OPERATING TO PLAN, FOCUS HAD SHIFTED TO FINDING ADDITIONAL RESERVES AND RESOURCES TO REPLACE DEPLETED OUNCES - CEO.RANDGOLD RESOURCES - WITH TONGON NOW OPERATING TO PLAN, FOCUS HAS SHIFTED TO EXTENDING THE MINE'S LIFE BEYOND ITS CURRENT FOUR-YEAR HORIZON- CEO.

Randgold says Q1 profit up 33 pct

May 4 (Reuters) - Randgold Resources Ltd ::Total dividend up 52 percent to 1.00 usdper share.Randgold resources' operations delivered a robust all-round performance in Q1 of 2017.Group on track to achieve its guidance for year.Q1 gold production was up 10 pct at 322 470 ounces.Q1 profit increased by 33 pct to $84.9 million.Q1 total cash costs decreased by 4 pct to $619/oz.Tongon delivers steady performance with good cost control.Kibali tracks guidance as it works to deliver on underground plan.

Randgold to extend Tongon's life beyond current four years plan

April 24 (Reuters) - Randgold Resources Ltd ::Randgold seeks to extend Tongon's life.Confirmed multiple opportunities for extending life of Tongon gold mine beyond current four-year horizon.Tongon is on track to achieve its production guidance of 285 000 ounces of gold for 2017.

Randgold says Kibali's underground operation on track to start commissioning in Q3

April 18 (Reuters) - Randgold Resources Ltd ::Kibali gold mine's underground operation is on track to start commissioning in q3 of this year - ceo.Mine is forecast to deliver approximately 610 000 ounces of gold this year, up from 585 000 ounces in 2016.Annual production is scheduled to rise to around 750 000 ounces from 2018, when underground operation will make it fully functional.

Randgold Resources increase 2016 final dividend by 52 pct

Randgold Resources Ltd : Proposed dividend increased . Confirmed its intention to increase its final dividend for year ended 31 December 2016 .Proposed a 52 pct year on year increase in dividend to $1.00 per share for year ended 31 December 2016.

Randgold CEO says Tongon gold mine on track to meet 2016 target

Randgold Resources Ltd : Tongon gold mine in côte d'ivoire is set to achieve its revised production guidance for 2016- ceo . Tongon should hit its target of 260 000 ounces for 2016 and is forecasting to produce 285 000 ounces in 2017 - ceo .Tongon should approximately produce 290 000 ounces per year for next three years thereafter - ceo.

Randgold says talks underway to end illegal sit-in at Tongon mine

Randgold Resources Ltd : Talks underway to end illegal sit-in . Randgold - negotiations underway to resolve illegal sit-in which started at tTongon mine late on 26 Jan by some employees demanding annual ex gratia payments .Central and local government representatives and union, which does not support sit-in, have joined management in engaging with workers to end action.

Randgold and Newcrest to establish exploration JV in Ivory Coast

Randgold Resources Ltd : Randgold Resources and Newcrest have signed a heads of agreement to establish a joint venture for exploration . Area covers extension of some of more prolific Ghanaian gold belts and associated structures . Randgold will manage exploration programme as well as any mines that it produces .Says joint venture board will oversee exploration programme and any consequent development projects in Côte d'Ivoire.