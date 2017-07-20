RTL Group SA (RRTL.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mediawan's Groupe AB buys 35 pct of minority interests in RTL9 it did not already own

July 20 (Reuters) - MEDIAWAN SA ::MEDIAWAN CONTINUES INVESTING IN CONTENT.‍GROUPE AB ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 35% OF MINORITY INTERESTS IN TELEVISION CHANNEL RTL9 THAT IT DID NOT ALREADY OWN​.‍GROUPE AB HAS ACQUIRED ALL DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS FOR FRENCH-SPEAKING EUROPE FOR BABYLON BERLIN​.GROUPE AB ACQUIRES 35% OF MINORITY INTERESTS IN RTL9 FROM CLT-UFA, FROM LUXEMBOURG'S RTL GROUP.

RTL, Groupe M6 agree on lower price for RTL Radio (France)

May 23 (Reuters) - RTL Group :Says its board of directors and Groupe M6’s supervisory board unanimously approved an adjusted price for the planned acquisition of RTL Radio (France) by Groupe M6.New price amounts to 199.8 million eur on a debt and cash-free basis versus 216 million eur announced on 13 December 2016.RTL Radio (France) and Groupe M6 have engaged with employees’ representatives on the takeover and will continue this process.

M6 Metropole Television announces final price for acquisition of RTL Group’s radio operations in France

May 23 (Reuters) - METROPOLE TELEVISION SA ::M6 METROPOLE TELEVISION: FINAL PRICE FOR THE ACQUISITION OF RTL GROUP’S RADIO OPERATIONS IN FRANCE.M6 - FINAL ACQUISITION PRICE IS EUR 199.8 MILLION EXCLUDING CASH ACQUIRED AND LIABILITIES ASSUMED, RATHER THAN EUR 216 MILLION ESTIMATED IN DECEMBER 2016.

RTL Group Q1 EBITDA falls 8 pct, confirms 2017 outlook

May 11 (Reuters) - RTL Group :Says Q1 sales fall 1.9 percent to 1.405 billion euros versus 1.426 billion average in reuters poll.RTL group says Q1 EBITDA falls 8.3 percent to 264 million euros.RTL group says confirms 2017 outlook for sales rise of between 2.5-5 percent, still sees 2017 ebitda between 1.0 percent down and 1.0 percent up.

Goldbach Group says RTL Deutschland buys 24.95 pct stake in Goldbach Audience

April 24 (Reuters) - Goldbach Group AG ::RTL Deutschland << >> buys 24.95 pct stake in Goldbach Audience.Purchase price was not disclosed.

Bertelsmann currently not in talks over Penguin Random House - CEO

Bertelsmann CEO in news conference : Says long-term investors such as pension funds, family offices could be partners for Penguin Random House stake . Says currently not in talks with potential investors for Penguin Random House . Says sees no reason to sell more shares in RTL Group or other companies Further company coverage: [BTGGg.F] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

RTL Group 2016 sales, core profit slightly ahead of expectations

RTL Group Sa : Rtl group says 2016 sales rise 3.4 percent to 6.237 billion euros versus 6.212 billion average in reuters poll . Rtl group says 2016 ebita rises 3.3 percent to 1.205 billion euros versus 1.191 billion average in reuters poll . Rtl group says proposes 2016 dividend (incl. Interim dividend) of 4 eurosper share . Rtl group says sees 2017 sales rise by between 2.5-5 percent, sees 2017 ebitda between 1.0 percent down and 1.0 percent up Further company coverage: [RRTL.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

M6 says informed by RTL Group that RTL's French radio unit's consolidated statements require forensic audit

Metropole Television SA : Has been informed by RTL Group of difficulties encountered in preparation of consolidated financial statements of RTL Group's french radio division . Difficulties encountered require a forensic audit to be carried out .Will review information to be provided to it in order to assess potential impact, if any, on transaction.

RTL says will not exercise call option for remaining 49 pct in broadbandtv

Rtl : To explore strategic alternatives for broadbandtv . Has decided not to exercise the call option for the remaining 49 per cent shareholding in broadbandtv . To explore, jointly with the minority shareholders of broadbandtv, all strategic alternatives for the company Further company coverage: [RRTL.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

Bertelsmann affirms guidance after 9-month results

Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA : 9-month revenues 11.96 billion eur versus year-earlier 12.15 billion . 9-month operating EBITDA 1.63 billion eur versus year-earlier 1.60 billion .Bertelsmann says still sees 2016 group profit exceeding 1 billion euros.