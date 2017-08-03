Raging River Exploration Inc (RRX.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Raging River Exploration Q2 production 22,015 boe/d

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Raging River Exploration Inc ::Q2 FFO per share C$0.28.Says achieved quarterly average production of 22,015 boe/d (91 pct oil), an increase of 38 pct.Raging River Exploration says ‍2017 capital budget and guidance remains unchanged ​.Raging River Exploration says ‍2017 annual average production of 22,750 boe/d and capital spending of $340 million​.Says generated field operating netbacks of $35.13/boe and funds flow netbacks of $32.42/boe in quarter.

Raging River Exploration announces land position in Duvernay shale

June 5 (Reuters) - Raging River Exploration Inc -:Raging River Exploration Inc announces land position in duvernay shale, operations update and management update.Raging River Exploration Inc - coleville gas plant shut-in at end of april 2017 has had a nominal impact to sales gas production.Raging River Exploration Inc - remain confident that previously guided q2 average production of 22,000 boe/d will be attained.Raging River Exploration - favourable field conditions permitted drilling activity to resume on may 20th, with four drilling rigs currently active.Raging River Exploration Inc - to date in q2 of 2017, have drilled 25 wells and have completed 40 wells.Raging River Exploration Inc - neil roszell, current president and ceo will continue as ceo as well as assuming role of executive chairman.Raging River Exploration-expects to drill first evaluation well into duvernay shale basin in q4 of this year with up to six additional evaluation wells drilled in 2018.Raging River Exploration - to date, co has accumulated about 100,000 net acres of land prospective for light oil in duvernay shale basin.

Raging River Exploration Q1 FFO per share C$0.31

May 9 (Reuters) - Raging River Exploration Inc :Raging river exploration inc. Announces first quarter operating and financial results, increases 2017 guidance and reaffirms credit facilities.Q1 FFO per share C$0.31.Achieved quarterly production record with average production of 22,755 boe/d (92% oil), an increase of 38%.Approved 2017 updated capital budget of $340 million, an increase of 10% from previously approved $310 million budget.Raging river exploration inc - syndicate of lenders underwriting company's credit facilities have unanimously reaffirmed borrowing base at $400 million.Estimate that q2 production levels will be approximately 3% lower than q1 production levels.Qtrly petroleum and natural gas revenue $112 million versus $50.4 million last year.

Raging River Exploration responds to market speculation

Raging River Exploration Inc : Raging River Exploration Inc. responds to market speculation . Raging River Exploration Inc- will continue to engage financial advisors to assist in execution of its long term business plan .Raging River Exploration-GMP Securities l.p. had been engaged as financial advisor as part of process undertaken by board to explore ways to further business plan.

Raging River Exploration qtrly EPS $0.08

Raging River Exploration Inc : Qtrly earnings per share $0.08 . Q4 average production of 20,447 boe/d (92% oil) representing an increase of 38% over comparable period in 2015 . Raging river exploration- expects to show year over year production per share growth of about 26% and anticipate continued strong earnings growth in 2017 .At current 2017 strip, WTI oil prices of $55/bbl, anticipate 2017 funds flow from operations of about $310 million.

Raging River Exploration Q4 production averaged about 20,400 boe/d

Raging River Exploration Inc : Raging River Exploration Inc. announces 2016 year end reserves, preliminary 2016 results and operations update . Says Q4 2016 production averaged approximately 20,400 boe/d .Says total capital expenditures within Q1 are expected to be $100 million.

Raging River Exploration announces 2017 capital budget of $310 mln

Raging River Exploration Inc : Now expected that at total of 282 net wells will be drilled in 2016 . 2018 exit production is forecast to be approximately 27,000 BOE/D or 30 pct above Q4 2016 levels . Budgeted capital expenditures are expected to increase average production to 22,500 BOE/D (93 pct oil) in 2017 . Approved 2017 capital budget approximates forecasted cash flow of $310 million at WTI of US$54.00/BBL . Sees 2017 average daily production 22,500 barrels of oil equivalent .Announces 2017 capital budget of $310 million and confirmation of increase in the credit facilities to $400 million.

Raging River Exploration Inc announces $58 million Dodsland Viking property acquisition

Raging River Exploration Inc :Raging River Exploration Inc announces $58 million Dodsland Viking property acquisition.