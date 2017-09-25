RSA Insurance Group PLC (RSA.L)

Sept 25 (Reuters) - RSA Insurance Group Plc ::RSA INSURANCE - "TRADING RESULTS FOR Q3 TO DATE HAVE BEEN POSITIVE, CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR TRENDS, ACROSS COMPANY WITH EXCEPTION OF UK BUSINESS SEGMENT".RSA INSURANCE GROUP - "HERE, CATASTROPHE LOSSES FROM US, CARIBBEAN AND MEXICO WILL IMPACT SEPTEMBER RESULTS IN MARINE AND INTERNATIONAL PORTFOLIOS".RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC - "AT PRESENT LOSSES NOTIFIED ARE WELL BELOW REINSURANCE LIMITS THOUGH FINAL POSITION WILL TAKE SOME WEEKS TO EMERGE".RSA INSURANCE - "UK UNDERLYING RESULTS IN QUARTER CONTINUE TO REFLECT CHALLENGES VISIBLE IN H1, AGAINST WHICH UNDERWRITING ACTIONS ARE BEING TAKEN".
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Rsa Insurance Group Plc :H1 operating profit rose 15 percent to 360 million stg.Interim dividend 6.6 penceper share.Return on tangible equity 1 16.6%..Interim dividend up 32%..Underlying earnings per share up 31%.Group operating profit £360m up 15% (h1 2016: £312m).Group underwriting profit of £222m, up 28% (h1 2016: £174m).Group combined ratio of 93.2% (h1 2016: 94.7%).Group premiums of £3.4bn up 11% at reported fx, and up 3% at constant fx.Investment income of £171m (h1 2016: £187m) down 9%.Pre-Tax profit of £263m, up 78% (h1 2016: £148m).Interim dividend of 6.6p/ordinary share declared, up 32% (h1 2016: 5.0p.Solvency ii coverage ratio of 163% after dividend accrual (31 december 2016: 158%), slightly above 130-160% target range.On track to deliver >£400m gross annualised savings by 2018 (c.£330m achieved to date).
May 4 (Reuters) - Rsa :Cfo scott egan says ~keeping middle east business as part of core business after failure to sell it.Cfo scott egan says ~not planning more disposals, acquisitions also not priority.Cfo scott egan says ~assume britain is going to have hard brexit, looking at how european branch structure will need changing.
May 4 (Reuters) - Rsa Insurance Group Plc :Q1 2017 trading update.Premium income 1 up 14% (4% at constant exchange)." year has begun well for rsa. Results to date are strong.Group net written premiums of £1,710m ($2.20 billion) for q1 2017 are up 14% 1 as reported, and up 4% 1 at constant fx rates, versus q1 2016.Volumes accounted for 2% growth in quarter, with rate increases also adding 2%.Operating profit in q1 was strong and ahead of our plans.A net charge (after release of fy16 margin build) of c.£40m in uk relating to change in ogden discount rate.However, this was more than offset by positive reserve development elsewhere in group.Expect reduced interest costs of c.£54m for 2017 and a little over £40m in 2018 (2016: £99m).Group's solvency ii coverage ratio was 166% 2 at 31 march 2017 (31 december 2016: 158%.
Rsa : Ceo stephen hester paid 4.33 million pounds ($5.39 million) in 2016 versus 2.47 million stg in 2015 - annual report . hester received 100 pct of potential bonus after firm's "excellent" performance - annual report Further company coverage: [RSA.L] ($1 = 0.8041 pounds) (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn) ((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com;)).
RSA Insurance Group Plc : Announces tender offers to purchase certain outstanding notes . Offer to holders of outstanding 500 million stg fixed rate guaranteed subordinated step-up notes due 2039 . Purpose of each of offers is to optimise capital structure of group .Expiration deadline: 4.00 pm (London Time) on March 29, 2017, unless extended.
Rsa Insurance Group Plc - :May issue perpetual restricted tier 1 contingent convertible notes in regulation s registered format in 1 or more Scandinavian currencies.
UK's Ministry of Justice:Ministry of justice - Lord Chancellor would announce result of her review of discount rate for personal injury claims on morning of 27 February.
Rsa Insurance Group Plc : Johanna Waterous will retire as a director with effect from company's agm on May 5, 2017 .Isabel Hudson will succeed Johanna Waterous as senior independent director from May 5, 2017.
Rsa Insurance Group Plc : Fy operating profit rose 25 percent to 655 million stg . Final dividend 11 penceper share . Total dividend 16 penceper share . Underlying eps 39.5p, up 42%. . Operating profit £655m, up 25% . Record underwriting profit and combined ratio (£380m, up 73%, 94.2% versus 96.9%) . Statutory net profit £20m, impacted by non-capital charges for legacy disposal . Investment income £369m (2015: £403m), fell 8% reflecting impact of disposals and low bond yields, partly offset by fx translation benefits . Non-Capital charge of £204m for disposal of legacy liabilities . Tangible equity 1 £2.9bn (31 december 2015: £2.8bn) . Solvency ii coverage ratio of 158% after final dividend (31 december 2015: 143%), at upper end of 130-160% target range . Underlying return on opening tangible equity 1 of 14.2% (2015: 9.7%), at upper end of 12-15% target range . Cost reduction programme is ahead of original targets with c.£290m of gross annualised savings achieved by end of 2016 . Today we are upgrading cost savings target for a third time to >£400m gross annualised savings by 2018 . Increasing our medium term rote 1 target range to 13-17% (from 12-15% previously . Rsa is relatively insulated from brexit impacts with c.70% non-sterling profits and separate, locally regulated, european subsidiaries.
