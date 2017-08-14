Rogers Sugar Inc (RSI.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rogers Sugar report Q3 adj net earnings per share $0.10

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Rogers Sugar Inc -:Rogers Sugar Inc: interim report for the 3rd quarter 2017 results.Rogers Sugar Inc - volume for Q3 of fiscal 2017 was 173,969 metric tonnes compared to 169,481 metric tonnes in comparable quarter of last year.Rogers Sugar Inc - expect total industrial volume for year to be slightly down versus last year.Rogers Sugar Inc - expects total volume for year to be approximately 18,000 metric tonnes higher than last fiscal year.Rogers Sugar Inc qtrly adjusted net earnings per share $0.10.

Rogers Sugar to acquire premier growth platform in maple syrup for $160.3 mln

July 10 (Reuters) - Rogers Sugar Inc ::Rogers sugar to acquire premier growth platform in maple syrup.Deal for $160.3 million.Rogers Sugar Inc - to finance transaction, corporation entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to raise approximately $110 million.Rogers Sugar - transaction expected to provide about 10% accretion to rogers sugar's free cash flow per share for the year ending september 30, 2018.Rogers sugar inc - signing of a share purchase agreement with champlain financial corporation inc. To acquire l.b. Maple treat corporation‍​.Rogers Sugar Inc - transaction to be financed with a mix of debt, subscription receipts and convertible debentures.Rogers sugar inc says debentures will bear interest at rate of 5.0% per annum, payable semi-annually, commencing December 31, 2017.Rogers Sugar - to finance transaction, co has entered into agreement with selected banks to increase co's revolving facility by $75 million to $275 million.Rogers Sugar - entered agreement with selected banks in existing banking syndicate to increase corporation's revolving facility by $75 million to $275 million.

Rogers Sugar qtrly earnings per share $0.05

May 3 (Reuters) - Rogers Sugar Inc ::Rogers Sugar Inc interim report for the 2nd quarter 2017 results.Rogers Sugar Inc - volume for Q2 of fiscal 2017 was 168,723 metric tonnes compared to 161,638 metric tonnes.Qtrly consumer volume was higher than last year's comparable quarter by approximately 600 metric tonnes but was slightly lower than first half of fiscal 2016.Qtrly earnings per share $0.05.

Rogers Sugar: Interim report for the 1st quarter 2017 results

Rogers Sugar Inc : Rogers Sugar Inc.: Interim report for the 1st quarter 2017 results . Rogers Sugar Inc - Volume for Q1 of fiscal 2017 was 168,376 metric tonnes compared to 156,926 metric tonnes in comparable quarter of last year . Rogers Sugar Inc - On balance, with new contracted volume and our existing core business, we expect to continue to see growth over balance of year . Rogers Sugar - Expect YOY volume increase of about 15,000 metric tonnes versus previously disclosed volume improvement of about 25,000 metric tonnes . Rogers Sugar Inc - "Looking forward, we anticipate strong Q1 volume to be tempered somewhat by recent competitive pressure in liquid segment" . Rogers Sugar Inc qtrly net earnings per share basic $0.14 .Q1 earnings per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rogers Sugar: Interim report for Q1 2017 results

Rogers Sugar Inc : Rogers Sugar Inc.: Interim report for the 1st quarter 2017 results .Rogers Sugar Inc- Volume for Q1 of fiscal 2017 was 168,376 metric tonnes compared to 156,926 metric tonnes in comparable quarter of last year.

Rogers Sugar interim report for the 3rd quarter results

Rogers Sugar Inc : Rogers Sugar Inc interim report for the 3rd quarter 2016 results . Volume for Q3 of fiscal 2016 was 169,481 metric tonnes compared to 160,713 metric tonnes . Qtrly revenues $ 138.6 million versus $130.6 million . Expect total sales volume for current year to surpass fiscal 2015's total volume . Qtrly earnings per share $0.21 .Expect consumer, liquid volume for last quarter to be comparable to last year,after total shipments are adjusted to reflect 13 week period.

Rogers Sugar reaches deal with workers union

Rogers Sugar Inc : Says bargaining agreement ratified at Lantic Inc's montreal refinery . Says all production activities will resume ,expects a return to normal activities as soon as possible .Reached a deal with union of Montreal refinery and will be returning to work within next few hours.

Rogers Sugar Inc declares dividend to shareholders

Rogers Sugar Inc:Declares quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on Dec. 31.Payable on or before Jan. 20, 2016.