Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (RSTC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers says U. V. Dhatrak appointed as chairman, MD

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Rashtriya Chemicals And Fertilizers Ltd :Says U. V. Dhatrak has taken over charge of chairman and managing director.Says Suresh Warior has relinquished additional charge of CMD of company.

India's Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers June-qtr PAT up 5 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Rashtriya Chemicals And Fertilizers Ltd :June quarter PAT 205.5 million rupees versus profit of 195.6 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 15.69 billion rupees versus 15.61 billion rupees last year.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers says India govt sold 5.5 mln shares of co

July 3 (Reuters) - Rashtriya Chemicals And Fertilizers Ltd :India government sold 5.5 million shares of co to retail bidders and non-retail bidders.

Rashtriya Chemicals says President of India plans to sell up to 27.5 mln equity shares of co

June 28 (Reuters) - Rashtriya Chemicals ::Says President of India plans to sell up to 27.5 million equity shares of co of face value of inr 10/- each.Rashtriya Chemicals says shares to be sold by President of India represent 5 percent of total paid up equity share capital of co.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers updates on sale of 27.6 mln shares by India govt

June 28 (Reuters) - Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd :Update on sale of 27.6 million shares by India government.Floor price for offer at 74.25 rupees per share.

India's Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers March-qtr profit rises about 36 pct

May 19 (Reuters) - Rashtriya Chemicals And Fertilizers Ltd ::March quarter net profit 550.9 million rupees.March quarter total income from operations 22.16 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 404 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income from operations was 20 billion rupees.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers says C.M.T. Britto appointed chairman

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd : Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers - C.M.T. Britto appointed chairman and MD for 3 months .Manoj Mishra has relinquished the charge of CMD.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Dec qtr profit up about 35 pct

Rashtriya Chemicals And Fertilizers Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 639.1 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 16.80 billion rupees .Net profit in dec quarter last year was 467.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 20.07 billion rupees.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Sept qtr profit falls about 6 pct

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd : Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd - sept quarter net profit 434.2 million rupees . Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 17.72 billion rupees .Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 456.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 24.03 billion rupees.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers June-qtr profit falls about 65 pct

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd : June-quarter net profit 195.9 million rupees . Says June-quarter total income from operations 15.41 billion rupees . India's Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers - net profit for June quarter last year was 561 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 18.25 billion rupees .