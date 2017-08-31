Restaurant Group PLC (RTN.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Restaurant Group posts H1 adjusted pretax profit of 25.5 mln pounds

Aug 31 (Reuters) - RESTAURANT GROUP PLC ::H1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES DOWN 2.2%.H1 TOTAL SALES DOWN 1.9% ON A 26 WEEK COMPARABLE BASIS; DOWN 7.1% ON A STATUTORY BASIS.H1 ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £25.5M (2016: £36.6M).H1 STATUTORY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £2.8M (2016: LOSS OF £22.5M).H1 NET BANK DEBT OF £19.3M (2016: £35.6M).INTERIM DIVIDEND MAINTAINED AT 6.8P PER SHARE."CURRENT TRADING IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS"."CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO DELIVER AN ADJUSTED PBT OUTCOME FOR FULL-YEAR IN LINE WITH CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS".H1 REVENUE 333.1 MILLION STG VERSUS 358.6 MILLION STG.H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF 44.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 59.6 MILLION STG.H1 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT 26.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 37.5 MILLION STG.

Greene King appoints Richard Smothers CFO to replace Kirk Davis

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Greene King Plc :Change of chief financial officer.Richard Smothers will be joining Greene King in December 2017, and joining board as chief financial officer in February 2018.Richard is replacing Kirk Davis, who will be leaving Greene King at end of January 2018 to become chief financial officer of Restaurant Group.

Restaurant Group names Kirk Davis CFO

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group Plc ::Appointment of Chief Financial Officer.Appointment of Kirk Davis as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).Kirk Davis will start with business in February 2018.

Restaurant Group names Paul May as non-executive director

June 13 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group Plc ::Announce appointment of Paul May as a non-executive director. He will join board on 3 July 2017.

Restaurant Group says Board change

April 21 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group Plc ::Board change.Barry Nightingale, chief financial officer, will step down from board and leave company with immediate effect..Board has commenced a search for a new chief financial officer and will update market in due course..

Restaurant Group CFO Barry Nightingale set to leave- Sky News

April 20 (Reuters) - :Restaurant Group CFO Barry Nightingale is to leave the restaurant group after less than a year in the role- Sky News, citing sources.

Restaurant Group says full-year revenue up 3.7 percent

Restaurant Group Plc : Fy pretax loss -39.5 million stg versus 86.8 million stg profit year ago . Fy revenue rose 3.7 percent to 710.7 million stg . Total dividend 17.4 penceper share . Final dividend 10.6 penceper share . Trading in line with expectations . Challenging trading year across leisure brands; good performance from pubs and concessions. . Fy statutory loss before tax of £39.5m (2015: statutory profit before tax £86.8m). . Fy adjusted ebitda. down 5.5 pct at £121.0m, adjusted operating profit. down 11.0 pct to £79.2m. . Current trading in line with our expectations. . Fy adjusted profit before tax. was down 11.2 pct to £77.1m . Complex operational processes have added costs and business operating model had become inefficient. . We have a rigorous plan in place to address these issues. . Expect trading performance of business in first half of 2017 to remain difficult . Anticipate momentum improving towards end of this transitional year as our initiatives start to take effect . We expect to open between 16 to 20 units in 2017 with associated capital expenditure of between £16m-£20m. .Refurbishment and maintenance capital expenditure will range from £20m-£25m..

Restaurant Group shares open 4.3 percent after co maintains full year guidance

Restaurant Group Plc : Open 4.3 pct higher after results beat estimate and co maintains guidance Further company coverage: [RTN.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Restaurant Group says to close or sell 33 underperforming outlets

Restaurant Group Plc : H1 revenue rose 3.4 pct to 358.7 mln stg . H1 pretax profit 36.6 mln stg versus 38 mln stg year ago . H1 EPS down 3.0 pct to 14.3p on a trading basis and down to 11.2p on a statutory basis . Interim dividend maintained at 6.8p per share, reflecting . Confidence in our current trading forecast . Trading in line; full year guidance for 52 weeks maintained . Challenging trading period across leisure brands; good performance from pubs and concessions . Operating profit down 4.4 pct to 37.5 mln stg . Strong free cash flow of 35.8 mln stg . Seven new sites opened in first half (2015: 12) . 24 to 28 new sites expected to open in 2016 (2015: 44) . 33 underperforming sites across business identified for closure or sale, with an associated 39.3 mln stg charge made in first half . Asset value of a further 29 sites written down, reflected in 17.8 mln stg non-cash impairment charge . Exceptional charge of 59.1 mln stg reflecting prospective site closures and 29 site asset value impairments . Frankie & Benny's performance has suffered due to insufficient focus on value, unsuccessful menu development and poor operational execution . Taking action at Frankie & Benny's on pricing, proposition and customer service . Trading has improved slightly in recent weeks, with like-for-like sales for first 34 weeks of 2016 down 3.7 pct.

Restaurant Group names Barry Nightingale as CFO

Restaurant Group Plc : Appointment of chief financial officer . Appointment of barry nightingale as chief financial officer (cfo). He will start with company and join board on 20th june 2016. . Barry is an experienced cfo, having recently held that role at monarch airlines, .Appointment of chief financial officer.