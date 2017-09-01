Edition:
RattanIndia Power Ltd (RTNP.NS)

RTNP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

5.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.05 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
Rs5.45
Open
Rs5.50
Day's High
Rs5.60
Day's Low
Rs5.40
Volume
1,158,879
Avg. Vol
3,281,521
52-wk High
Rs9.60
52-wk Low
Rs5.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

RattanIndia Power says S4A may be carried out as part of correction action plan proposed by lenders
Friday, 1 Sep 2017 06:03am EDT 

Sept 1 (Reuters) - RattanIndia Power Ltd :Joint lenders forum held on Aug 24 proposed corrective action plan; S4A may be carried out as part of plan.  Full Article

Rattanindia Power appoints Samir Taneja as CFO
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 07:19am EST 

Rattanindia Power Ltd :Says Samir Taneja has been appointed as the chief financial officer of the company.  Full Article

Rattanindia Power Dec-qtr loss widens
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 07:04am EST 

RattanIndia Power Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 595.1 million rupees versus loss 42.3 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 3 billion rupees versus 7.95 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

RattanIndia Power Sept-qtr loss narrows
Monday, 5 Dec 2016 05:10am EST 

Rattanindia Power Ltd : Sept-quarter net loss 507.3 million rupees versus loss 828.2 million rupees year ago .Sept-quarter net sales 2.61 billion rupees versus 6.13 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

