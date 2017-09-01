RattanIndia Power Ltd (RTNP.NS)
5.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs0.05 (+0.92%)
Rs5.45
Rs5.50
Rs5.60
Rs5.40
1,158,879
3,281,521
Rs9.60
Rs5.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
RattanIndia Power says S4A may be carried out as part of correction action plan proposed by lenders
Sept 1 (Reuters) - RattanIndia Power Ltd
Rattanindia Power appoints Samir Taneja as CFO
Rattanindia Power Ltd
Rattanindia Power Dec-qtr loss widens
RattanIndia Power Ltd
RattanIndia Power Sept-qtr loss narrows
Rattanindia Power Ltd