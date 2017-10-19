Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rentokil ‍says ongoing revenue up 13.7 pct in Q3

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Rentokil Initial Plc ::RENTOKIL INITIAL - ‍ONGOING REVENUE INCREASED BY 13.7% IN Q3, OF WHICH 3.7% WAS ORGANIC REVENUE 2 GROWTH (Q3 2016: 3.1%) AND 10.0% WAS FROM ACQUISITIONS.​.RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC - ‍CONTINUING STRONG PERFORMANCES IN ASIA, PACIFIC, LATIN AMERICA, AND IN OUR LARGEST MARKET, NORTH AMERICA IN Q3.​.RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC - ‍EUROPE DELIVERED A FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN ONGOING REVENUE GROWTH IN QUARTER, WITH REVENUES IN FRANCE UP 2.4% YEAR ON YEAR.​.RENTOKIL INITIAL - ‍NUMBER OF OPERATIONS WITHIN NORTH AMERICAN, LATIN AMERICAN AND REST OF WORLD BUSINESSES WERE TEMPORARILY DISRUPTED BY SEVERE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN SEPT ​.

Rentokil names Richard Burrows as senior independent director

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Rentokil Initial Plc ::RICHARD BURROWS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND AS NEW SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF COMPANY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT.

Rentokil HY ‍revenue up 25 pct to 1.23 bln stg​

July 27 (Reuters) - Rentokil Initial Plc ::INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 15.2 PERCENT TO 1.14 PENCEPER SHARE.RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC - HY ‍REVENUE GBP 1,233.6 MILLION, UP 25.0%​.RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC - HY ‍ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX GBP 126.3 MILLION, UP 28.5%​.RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC - HY ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX GBP 592.9 MILLION, UP 637.4%​.RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC - HY ‍DIVIDEND PER SHARE 1.14P​.SAYS ‍EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR UNCHANGED​.

Rentokil names Chris Geoghegan as senior independent director

May 10 (Reuters) - Rentokil Initial Plc ::Chris Geoghegan has today been appointed as new senior independent director of company.

Rentokil Initial Q1 ongoing revenue increases 10 pct

April 19 (Reuters) - Rentokil Initial Plc :Q1 trading update.Ongoing revenue increased by 10.0 pct in Q1, of which 3.1 pct was organic revenue 2 growth (Q1 2016: 2.8 pct, FY 2016: 3.0 pct).Acquired 12 businesses this year to date, ten in pest control, one in hygiene and one in property care, principally in emerging and growth markets.Are confident that company will deliver a performance in line with expectations for 2017 - CEO.

Rentokil Initial to form JV with PCI Pest Control

Rentokil Initial Plc : Has entered into an agreement to form a joint venture with PCI Pest Control pvt. ltd. . Co to acquire a 57% stake in new joint venture, for an undisclosed sum . Combined business will be largest provider of pest control services and products in india. . Company will merge its indian business into joint venture .Will have management control of joint venture, which will have combined annual revenues of 4.5 bn rupees.

Rentokil Initial H2 profit rises

Rentokil Initial Plc : H2 ongoing revenue 1,178.2 million stg, up 31.7 pct . H2 adjusted profit before tax 153.8 million stg, up 39.9 pct . Total dividend up 15 percent to 3.37 pence per share .Final dividend 2.38 pence per share.

Rentokil H1 ongoing revenue up 11.5 pct

Rentokil Initial Plc : H1 - ongoing revenue +11.5%, ongoing adjusted operating profit +11.0% and free cash flow of £57.1m (at aer) on track to meet £110m+ target for year . We are on track to achieve our 2016 revenue, profit and cash expectations - ceo . Interim dividend 0.99 penceper share . H1 adjusted pretax profit 98.3 million stg . Total organic revenue growth +2.5% year on year (fy 2015: +1.8%) . Continued strong m&a execution - 20 acquisitions to 30 june 2016 (16 in pest control) .While conditions in certain parts of europe remain challenging, particularly in france and benelux, prospects in majority of our key markets are good - ceo.

Rentokil signs deal with Google and PA Consulting Group

Rentokil Initial Plc :Collaboration with Google and PA Consulting Group.

Rentokil sees favourable impact of currency movements on 2016 profit to be in range of 25-30 mln stg

Rentokil Initial Plc : Acquisition, CDC contract win and trading update . Company has continued to perform well and our expectations for 2016 at constant exchange rates remain unchanged . Sterling has weakened significantly since announcement and, if recent rates were to prevail for remainder of year, estimated favourable impact of currency movements on our profit for 2016 would be in range of 25-30 mln stg .This would be an increase of 10-15 mln stg on guidance previously given at time of our preliminary results..