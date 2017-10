Rubis SCA (RUBF.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rubis buys Corsica fuel distribution business and associated logistics from EG Retail

Oct 3 (Reuters) - RUBIS SCA ::RUBIS TO BUILD UP ITS FUEL DISTRIBUTION ACTIVITY IN CORSICA.SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BUY FROM EG RETAIL (FRANCE) SAS ITS FUEL DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS BASED IN CORSICA AS WELL AS ASSOCIATED LOGISTICS.THIS WILL POSITIVELY CONTRIBUTE TO CO PROFITABILITY AS SOON AS TRANSACTION IS COMPLETED BY END OCT. .‍​.

Rubis provides general overview following hurricane Maria in Caribbean‍​

Sept 21 (Reuters) - RUBIS SCA :GENERAL OVERVIEW FOLLOWING HURRICANE MARIA IN THE CARIBBEAN‍​.IN FRENCH ANTILLES, ALL THE TERMINALS (FUELS, LPG, BITUMEN) ARE CURRENTLY OPERATIONAL‍​.IN FRENCH ANTILLES, REFINERY (SARA) IS FULLY OPERATIONAL AS WELL AS ITS LOADING TRUCKS, ALL GAS STATIONS ARE CURRENTLY FULLY OPERATIONAL.IN DOMINICA, OUR STORAGE AND JETTY FACILITIES HAVE HELD OUT QUITE WELL AFTER MARIA.IN DOMINICA, GAS STATIONS NETWORK IS NOT YET FULLY OPERATIONAL DUE THE DAMAGE ON THE ROAD NETWORK.THE DAMAGES ARE COVERED BY THE GROUP’S INSURANCE POLICIES.

Rubis H1 current operating income rises to 177‍​ million euros

Sept 7 (Reuters) - RUBIS SCA ::H1 REVENUE EUR 1.82 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.45 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 139 MILLION VERSUS EUR 104 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME EUR 177‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 160 MILLION YEAR AGO.INCREASE IN ACTIVITY AND INTEGRATION OF ACQUISITIONS IN H2 EXPECTED TO SUSTAIN EARNINGS GROWTH OVER FY 2017.

Rubis to issue new equity instruments

July 21 (Reuters) - RUBIS SCA ::REG-RUBIS TO ISSUE NEW EQUITY INSTRUMENTS TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN ITS FINANCIAL RESOURCES.‍LAUNCHES A NEW EQUITY LINE PROGRAMME​.‍IMPLEMENTED ON JULY 21,2017 TWO EQUITY LINES PROGRAMMES, THROUGH EQUITY WARRANTS ISSUED TO CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANK (CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CIB) AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE​.‍PROGRAMMES ALLOWING TO CARRY OUT SUCCESSIVE EQUITY ISSUES WITHIN AUTHORIZED LIMIT OF A PAR VALUE EUR 5,500,000​.SHARE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE WILL BE SET ACCORDING TO 3 PREVIOUS TRADING DAYS VOLUME-WEIGHTED AVERAGE PRICE AT A 5% DISCOUNT.‍ON BASIS OF CURRENT SHARE PRICE POTENTIAL INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY COULD BE AS MUCH AS EUR 210 MILLION​.

Rubis purchases Galana Group companies in Madagascar

July 20 (Reuters) - Rubis SCA ::RUBIS PURCHASES THE LEADING FUEL MARKETER IN MADAGASCAR.ACQUISITION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY CONTRIBUTING TO RUBIS' CONSOLIDATION SCOPE FROM JULY 1(ST), 2017.

Rubis reduces par value of its share to 1.25 euros

July 13 (Reuters) - RUBIS SCA : :REDUCING PAR VALUE OF EACH RUBIS SHARE FROM EUR 2.50 TO EUR 1.25.EACH SHAREHOLDER WILL RECEIVE 2 NEW SHARES FOR 1 OLD SHARE.

Rubis Q1 revenue up 22 pct at EUR 896 mln

May 9 (Reuters) - RUBIS SCA :FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE: €896 MILLION (+22%).

Rubis FY EBITDA rises to 411 million euros

Rubis SCA : Rubis: continued growth - net income: 22 pct - dividend growth: 11 pct to 2.68 euros . FY EBITDA 411 million euros ($438.33 million) versus 345 million euros year ago . FY net income income group share 208 million euros versus eur 170 million euros year ago . Propose payment of a dividend of 2.68 euros per share, an increase of 11 pct .Group is confident in its ability to continue to generate organic growth and to pursue its acquisition policy.

Rubis to acquire leader in distribution of fuel products in Haiti

Rubis SCA : Rubis to acquire the leader in the distribution of fuel products in Haiti . Signed an agreement to buy all shares of Dinasa and its subsidiary Sodigaz .Acquisition is scheduled to close in Q2 of 2017.

Rubis sells Multigas to Gazechim

Rubis SCA :Rubis sells Multigas to Gazechim.