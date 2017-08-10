Edition:
United States

Rupa and Company Ltd (RUCL.NS)

RUCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

429.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.30 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
Rs429.25
Open
Rs431.90
Day's High
Rs434.00
Day's Low
Rs429.15
Volume
8,102
Avg. Vol
179,322
52-wk High
Rs589.95
52-wk Low
Rs231.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Rupa & Co June-qtr profit falls
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 07:23am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - India's Rupa & Company Ltd :June quarter net profit 92.8 million rupees versus 154.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income from operations 1.65 billion rupees versus 2.18 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Rupa & Co March-qtr profit rises
Friday, 26 May 2017 08:08am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - Rupa & Company Ltd ::March quarter net profit 235.2 million rupees versus 196.8 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 3.83 billion rupees versus 3.11 billion rupees year ago.Recommended dividend of 2.75 rupees per share.  Full Article

Rupa & Co says unit in license agreement with Fruit of Loom Inc
Tuesday, 14 Mar 2017 08:11am EDT 

Rupa & Company Ltd : Unit Oban Fashions Pvt Ltd had entered into license agreement with Fruit of Loom Inc., subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Company . Says unit has acquired exclusive license from Fruit of Loom, Inc .License to manufacture, distribute, advertise and sell innerwear and outerwear products for men, boys, women, girls and toddler in India.  Full Article

Rupa and Company Dec qtr profit rises
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 05:53am EST 

Rupa And Company Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 170 million rupees versus profit 140.9 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 2.09 billion rupees versus 2.25 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Rupa and Company Ltd declares interim dividend
Friday, 11 Mar 2016 04:50am EST 

Rupa and Company Ltd:Declares interim dividend to shareholders of the company for financial year 2015-16 @ 275%, i.e., 2.75 Indian rupees per equity share of the company.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Rupa and Company Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Rupa & Co June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit 92.8 million rupees versus 154.9 million rupees year ago

» More RUCL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials