Rupa and Company Ltd (RUCL.NS)
429.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs0.30 (+0.07%)
Rs429.25
Rs431.90
Rs434.00
Rs429.15
8,102
179,322
Rs589.95
Rs231.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Rupa & Co June-qtr profit falls
Aug 10 (Reuters) - India's Rupa & Company Ltd
India's Rupa & Co March-qtr profit rises
May 26 (Reuters) - Rupa & Company Ltd
Rupa & Co says unit in license agreement with Fruit of Loom Inc
Rupa & Company Ltd
Rupa and Company Dec qtr profit rises
Rupa And Company Ltd
Rupa and Company Ltd declares interim dividend
Rupa and Company Ltd:Declares interim dividend to shareholders of the company for financial year 2015-16 @ 275%, i.e., 2.75 Indian rupees per equity share of the company. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Rupa & Co June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit 92.8 million rupees versus 154.9 million rupees year ago