Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (RURL.NS)

India's Rural Electrification Corp June-qtr profit down 8 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Rural Electrification Corp Ltd :June quarter net profit 13.01 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 14.95 billion rupees.June quarter total revenue 56.62 billion rupees.Profit in June quarter last year was 14.21 billion rupees; total revenue was 60.51 billion rupees.

India's Rural Elec exec: looking to raise $1 bln foreign debt in 2017/18

May 30 (Reuters) - Rural Electrification Corp :Rural Electrification Director of Finance A. K. Agarwal says to raise 550 billion rupees ($8.51 billion) via bonds in 2017-18.Chairman P.V. Ramesh says looking very keenly at USD denominated green bond market.Exec Agarwal says looking at raising $1 billion foreign currency debt in 2017/18.

India's Rural Electrification Corp March-qtr profit rises

May 30 (Reuters) - India's Rural Electrification Corp Ltd :March quarter profit 13.19 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 15.92 billion rupees.March quarter total revenue 59.78 billion rupees.Profit in March quarter last year was 11.60 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue was 60.84 billion rupees.

Rural Electrification Corp enters MoUs with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp

May 15 (Reuters) - Rural Electrification Corp Ltd :Says has entered into MoUs with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp & Tamil Nadu Transmission Corp.Says MoUs for extending financial assistance to tune of inr 857.23 billion rupees to TANGEDCO and TANTRANSCO.

Rural Electrification Corp Sept qtr profit up about 8 pct

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : Rural Electrification Corp Ltd - sept quarter net profit 17.51 billion rupees . Rural Electrification Corp Ltd - sept quarter total income from operations 59.57 billion rupees .Rural Electrification Corp Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 16.19 billion rupees; total income from operations was 58.93 billion rupees.

Rural Electrification says additional charge of CMD assigned to B P Pandey for 3 months

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd :Power ministry has assigned additional charge of chairman, MD to B P pandey for three months from Oct. 1.

Rural Electrification Corp announces sale of NRSS XXXVI Transmission's shares

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : Sale & transfer of equity shares of NRSS XXXVI Transmission Limited and Khargone Transmission Limited .

Rural Electrification Corp recommends 1:1 bonus share issue

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : Recommended the issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio .

Rural Electrification June-qtr profit down about 4 pct

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : June-quarter net profit 14.21 billion rupees . June-quarter total income from operations 59.54 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 14.79 billion rupees; total income from operations was 56.63 billion rupees .

Rural Electrification Corp to consider bonus issue

Rural Electrification Corp Ltd : Board to consider bonus issue .