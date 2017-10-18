Russel Metals Inc (RUS.TO)
27.86CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.01 (+0.04%)
$27.85
$27.88
$27.99
$27.77
163,218
167,353
$29.78
$19.81
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Russel Metals says an employee lost his life due to accident at one of its facilities
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russel Metals Inc
Russel Metals Q2 revenue C$817 million
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russel Metals Inc
Russel Metals Q1 EPS C$0.48
May 3 (Reuters) - Russel Metals Inc
Russel Metals Q4 earnings per share $0.37
Russel Metals Inc
Russel Metals posts Q2 earnings per share C$0.27
Russel Metals Inc
Russel Metals reports fatal accident at Winnipeg facility
Russel Metals Inc
Russel Metals Inc declares common share dividend
Russel Metals Inc:Declared a dividend in the amount of Cdn$0.38 per share on its common shares, payable on March 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1. Full Article
Russel Metals Inc announces the promotion of John G. Reid to President
Russel Metals Inc:Says promotion of John G. Reid to President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective as of January 1, 2016. Full Article