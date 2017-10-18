Russel Metals Inc (RUS.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russel Metals Inc ::Fatal accident at Russel Metals Willams Bahcall Milwaukee facility.Additional details regarding accident will not be provided​.Says employee of company lost his life due to fatal accident at its Milwaukee facility of co's unit Russel Metals Williams Bahcall​.

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russel Metals Inc ::Russel metals announces strong 2017 second quarter results.Q2 earnings per share C$0.52.Q2 revenue C$817 million.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

May 3 (Reuters) - Russel Metals Inc :Russel metals announces strong 2017 first quarter results.Q1 earnings per share c$0.48.Q1 revenue c$804 million.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Russel metals - stronger pricing environment led to higher gross margins and improved operating profits in all three operating segments in quarter.

Russel Metals Inc : Russel Metals announces 2016 annual and fourth quarter results . Russel Metals Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.37 . Russel Metals Inc - qtrly revenues $654 million versus $673 million . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.22, revenue view C$673.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Russel Metals Inc - all figures in c$.

Russel Metals Inc : Russel Metals announces 2016 second quarter results . Q2 revenue C$624 million versus I/B/E/S view C$687.8 million . Q2 earnings per share C$0.27 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly revenues $624 million versus $761 million .Q2 earnings per share view C$0.27, revenue view C$687.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Russel Metals Inc : Fatal accident at Russel Metals Winnipeg facility . Fatal accident at Russel Metals Winnipeg facility . Operations at facility have been suspended temporarily . Reported that a fatal accident occurred at its St. James Street facility in Winnipeg , Manitoba .Russel Metals management is working closely with authorities to determine cause of accident.

Russel Metals Inc:Declared a dividend in the amount of Cdn$0.38 per share on its common shares, payable on March 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1.

Russel Metals Inc:Says promotion of John G. Reid to President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective as of January 1, 2016.