Robert Walters Plc (RWA.L)

Robert Walters Q3 ‍group gross profit rises

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ROBERT WALTERS PLC :Q3 ‍GROUP GROSS PROFIT £90.7M VERSUS £74.4M YEAR AGO​.Q3 ‍ASIA PACIFIC GROSS PROFIT £35.8M VERSUS £32.0M YEAR AGO​.Q3 ‍UK GROSS PROFIT £26.9M VERSUS £23.4M YEAR AGO​.Q3 ‍EUROPE GROSS PROFIT £20.1M VERSUS £14.5M YEAR AGO​."‍CONFIDENT THAT PROFIT BEFORE TAX FOR FULL YEAR WILL BE AHEAD OF CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS" - CEO​.

Robert Walters HY profit before tax 15.6 mln stg vs 11.2 mln stg

July 26 (Reuters) - ROBERT WALTERS PLC ::INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 20 PERCENT TO 2.75 PENCEPER SHARE.ROBERT WALTERS PLC - HY REVENUE 562.7 MILLION STG VERSUS 451.4 MILLION STG.ROBERT WALTERS PLC - HY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 15.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 11.2 MILLION STG.ROBERT WALTERS PLC - HY UK NET FEE INCOME UP 20% TO £48.3M.

Robert Walters forecasts profit ahead of market expectations

July 12 (Reuters) - Robert Walters Plc ::Q2 group gross profit ‍86.3​ million stg versus 69.3 million stg year ago.Q2 Asia Pacific gross profit ‍35.8​ million stg versus 29.4 million stg year ago.Q2 UK gross profit ‍24.3 million stg​ versus 21.6 million stg year ago.Q2 Europe gross profit ‍20 million pounds versus 15.4 million stg year ago.In the UK, ‍activity was strongest across financial services, commerce and it recruitment in London​.‍"Confident that profit before tax for full year will be ahead of current market expectations" - CEO​.

Robert Walters reports Q1 group net fee income £78.3m

Robert Walters Plc : Q1 group net fee income £78.3m versus £59.0m year ago . Q1 UK net fee income up 27%. . Notable upturn in financial services recruitment activity in london plus good performances in legal recruitment and uk regions. .Remain confident about group's prospects for full year - ceo.

Robert Walters full-year pretax profit rises

Robert Walters Plc : Final dividend up 21 percent to 6.2 pence per share . Final results . FY revenue 998.5 million pounds versus 812.7 million pounds last year . FY profit before taxation 28.1 mln stg versus 22.4 mln stg year ago . 69 pct of group net fee income generated outside of UK . FY UK net fee income up 8 pct to 86.7 mln stg (2015: 80.4 mln stg) and operating profit up 4 pct to 6.4 mln stg (2015: 6.2 mln stg) . FY group headcount of 3,229 (2015: 2,916) . Remain mindful of unpredictable geopolitical environment - CEO . Group's global footprint, range of recruitment services we provide positions us well to maximise opportunities for growth as they arise - CEO Further company coverage: [RWA.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Robert Walters sees FY pretax profit ahead of expectations

Robert Walters Plc : Q4 trading update . Q4 europe net fee income 17.2 million stg . Q4 group net fee income 76.1 million stg . Group net fee income increased by 11 pct year-on-year . 70 pct of group net fee income generated outside of UK .Net fee income for FY up 9 pct in constant currency, pretax profit expected to be slightly ahead of current market expectations.

Robert Walters reports rise in Q3 net fee income

Robert Walters Plc : Q3 trading update . Good performance with Q3 group net fee income up 8 pct. (23 pct actual) . UK Q3 net fee income 23.4 mln stg versus 21.5 mln stg year earlier . Q3 Europe net fee income up 8 pct. (27 pct actual) . Current trading remains in line with market expectations - CEO .In the UK, financial services remained relatively subdued but with signs of a pick-up in activity levels towards end of quarter.

Robert Walters PLC recommends final dividend

Robert Walters PLC:Says board will be recommending an 18% increase in the final dividend to 5.13p per share which combined with the interim dividend of 1.95p per share would result in a total dividend of 7.08p per share (2014: 6.0p).Says final dividend, if approved, will be paid on 10 June 2016 to those shareholders on the register as at 20 May 2016.