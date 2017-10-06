Edition:
RWE AG (RWEG.DE)

RWEG.DE on Xetra

21.45EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.08 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
€21.37
Open
€21.42
Day's High
€21.64
Day's Low
€21.32
Volume
2,814,557
Avg. Vol
3,680,710
52-wk High
€21.69
52-wk Low
€11.02

RWE offers to buy back up to 550 mln euros in hybrid bonds​
Friday, 6 Oct 2017 09:55am EDT 

Oct 6 (Reuters) - RWE AG :‍OFFERS TO BUY BACK UP TO 550 MILLION EUROS IN HYBRID BONDS​.OFFER RELATES TO FOUR RWE HYBRID BONDS WHICH CANNOT BE CANCELLED UNTIL AFTER 2017.  Full Article

RWE announces volume of hybrid bond repurchase
Friday, 6 Oct 2017 04:29am EDT 

Oct 6 (Reuters) - RWE :Says ‍announcement of volume of hybrid bonds repurchase​.Says ‍aggregate principal amount of repurchased hybrid bonds equals an amount of approx. Eur 584.61 million​.  Full Article

RWE announces ‍tender offer for hybrid bonds​
Tuesday, 26 Sep 2017 04:34am EDT 

Sept 26 (Reuters) - RWE AG ::‍TENDER OFFER FOR HYBRID BONDS​.‍WILL ACCEPT FOR REPURCHASE NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO A MAXIMUM OF EUR 550,000,000.‍SETTLEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON 10 OCTOBER 2017​.  Full Article

RWE cancels $1 billion hybrid bond on earliest possible date
Tuesday, 29 Aug 2017 04:15am EDT 

Aug 29 (Reuters) - RWE AG ::CANCELS USD 1 BILLION HYBRID BOND ON EARLIEST POSSIBLE DATE.RWE WILL EXERCISE ITS CANCELLATION RIGHT WITH EFFECT FROM 12 OCTOBER 2017, 5 YEARS AFTER THE ISSUANCE OF THE BOND.‍​.WILL NOT TAKE OUT ANY NEW HYBRID BONDS FOR PURPOSE OF REFINANCING IN PLACE OF BOND IT IS ABOUT TO CANCEL.  Full Article

E.ON's Urenco stake will remain on sales list "until it is done" -CEO
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 06:13am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - E.On :Cfo says brokdorf nuclear plant outage cost the company 100 million eur in h1 POWER/DE.Ceo says urenco stake will remain on sales list "until it is done".  Full Article

Rwe Power to put nuclear plants into a separate company, RWE Nuclear
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 07:50am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Rwe Ag :Rwe power says plans to put nuclear plants into a separate company, rwe nuclear.Rwe power says new company structure does not change nuclear liability situation.  Full Article

RWE moves ahead with plans for new gas plant near London
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 08:00am EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - ** German utility RWE said on Thursday it had started the process to obtain a permit allowing it to build a new gas-fired power plant at Tilbury, around 30 miles east of London:** Plans include the construction of a 2,500 megawatt (MW) Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plant, an Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) station of up to 300 MW and an energy storage facility, the company said.** A decision to go ahead with the project will depend on obtaining the necessary permits and future market conditions, RWE said.** It aims to submit an application to Britain's Planning Inspectorate at the end of 2018 or in early 2019.  Full Article

RWE sees net debt on standalone basis of below 7 bln eur by end-2017
Monday, 15 May 2017 06:46am EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - Rwe :Cfo says expects net debt on a standalone basis (ex-innogy igy.de) of below 7 billion eur by end-2017.  Full Article

RWE says Uwe Tigges to leave RWE Executive Board
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 05:23am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - RWE AG ::As from 1 May 2017, Uwe Tigges will focus entirely on his role as chief human resources officer of Innogy SE <<>>and will thus leave the RWE executive board at the end of April.  Full Article

Engie SA weighing offer for RWE AG's German renewable-energy utility Innogy SE - Bloomberg
Monday, 13 Mar 2017 02:33pm EDT 

Engie Sa : Engie SA is weighing an offer for RWE AG's German renewable-energy utility Innogy SE - Bloomberg, citing sources .Engie was negotiating the sale of a stake in its exploration and production business to Neptune- Bloomberg, citing sources.  Full Article

