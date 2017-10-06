RWE AG (RWEG_p.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

RWE offers to buy back up to 550 mln euros in hybrid bonds​

Oct 6 (Reuters) - RWE AG :‍OFFERS TO BUY BACK UP TO 550 MILLION EUROS IN HYBRID BONDS​.OFFER RELATES TO FOUR RWE HYBRID BONDS WHICH CANNOT BE CANCELLED UNTIL AFTER 2017.

RWE announces volume of hybrid bond repurchase

Oct 6 (Reuters) - RWE :Says ‍announcement of volume of hybrid bonds repurchase​.Says ‍aggregate principal amount of repurchased hybrid bonds equals an amount of approx. Eur 584.61 million​.

RWE announces ‍tender offer for hybrid bonds​

Sept 26 (Reuters) - RWE AG ::‍TENDER OFFER FOR HYBRID BONDS​.‍WILL ACCEPT FOR REPURCHASE NOTES IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO A MAXIMUM OF EUR 550,000,000.‍SETTLEMENT IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON 10 OCTOBER 2017​.

RWE cancels $1 billion hybrid bond on earliest possible date

Aug 29 (Reuters) - RWE AG ::CANCELS USD 1 BILLION HYBRID BOND ON EARLIEST POSSIBLE DATE.RWE WILL EXERCISE ITS CANCELLATION RIGHT WITH EFFECT FROM 12 OCTOBER 2017, 5 YEARS AFTER THE ISSUANCE OF THE BOND.‍​.WILL NOT TAKE OUT ANY NEW HYBRID BONDS FOR PURPOSE OF REFINANCING IN PLACE OF BOND IT IS ABOUT TO CANCEL.

E.ON's Urenco stake will remain on sales list "until it is done" -CEO

Aug 9 (Reuters) - E.On :Cfo says brokdorf nuclear plant outage cost the company 100 million eur in h1 POWER/DE.Ceo says urenco stake will remain on sales list "until it is done".

Rwe Power to put nuclear plants into a separate company, RWE Nuclear

July 27 (Reuters) - Rwe Ag :Rwe power says plans to put nuclear plants into a separate company, rwe nuclear.Rwe power says new company structure does not change nuclear liability situation.

RWE moves ahead with plans for new gas plant near London

July 20 (Reuters) - ** German utility RWE said on Thursday it had started the process to obtain a permit allowing it to build a new gas-fired power plant at Tilbury, around 30 miles east of London:** Plans include the construction of a 2,500 megawatt (MW) Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) plant, an Open Cycle Gas Turbine (OCGT) station of up to 300 MW and an energy storage facility, the company said.** A decision to go ahead with the project will depend on obtaining the necessary permits and future market conditions, RWE said.** It aims to submit an application to Britain's Planning Inspectorate at the end of 2018 or in early 2019.

RWE sees net debt on standalone basis of below 7 bln eur by end-2017

May 15 (Reuters) - Rwe :Cfo says expects net debt on a standalone basis (ex-innogy igy.de) of below 7 billion eur by end-2017.

RWE says Uwe Tigges to leave RWE Executive Board

April 28 (Reuters) - RWE AG ::As from 1 May 2017, Uwe Tigges will focus entirely on his role as chief human resources officer of Innogy SE << >>and will thus leave the RWE executive board at the end of April.

Engie SA weighing offer for RWE AG's German renewable-energy utility Innogy SE - Bloomberg

Engie Sa : Engie SA is weighing an offer for RWE AG's German renewable-energy utility Innogy SE - Bloomberg, citing sources .Engie was negotiating the sale of a stake in its exploration and production business to Neptune- Bloomberg, citing sources.