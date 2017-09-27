Renewi PLC (RWI.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Renewi says confident of delivering overall expectations for current year

Sept 27 (Reuters) - RENEWI PLC ::BOARD IS CONFIDENT OF DELIVERING ITS OVERALL EXPECTATIONS FOR CURRENT YEAR.CURRENT AND FORECAST GROUP NET DEBT POSITION IS BETTER THAN BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS DUE TO WELL CONTROLLED CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND INTEGRATION COSTS IN FIRST HALF.

Renewi says overall trading in first three months ahead of co's expectations

July 13 (Reuters) - Renewi Plc :Overall trading in first three months of year is ahead of our expectations.Board is confident of delivering its expectations for current year.Are on track to deliver significant value accretion from merger in year ending 31 march 2019.

Shanks sees full-year results in line with its expectations

Shanks Group Plc : Trading update . Today issues its trading update for period from 1 October 2016 to date. . In q3, trading has continued in line with that in first half, . Commercial division has continued to perform well . Pricing pressure remains in end markets, but volumes have continued to show encouraging growth compared to prior year . Hazardous waste division has also delivered a strong performance since half year . Municipal division had a very difficult q3, with impact of both mix and prices of fuels that we produce being worse than expected, particularly at ELWA . Progress with VGG merger continues as announced with our interim results .Continues to expect group to deliver a result for year ending 31 march 2017 in line with its expectations..

Shanks receives approval in Belgium for merger with Van Gansewinkel

Shanks Group says half-year revenue up 17 pct to 348.4 mln stg

Shanks Group Plc : Good group trading performance, with revenue and underlying profit growth at constant currency in line with our expectations . Pre-Tax returns on investment portfolio increased to 21.1 pct (march 2016:19.5 pct) . Interim dividend maintained at 0.95p per share adjusting for bonus factor within recent rights issue . Revenue up 7 pct at constant currency to £348.4m (up 17 pct at reported rates) . Underlying profit before tax up 23 pct at constant currency to £15.4m (up 44 pct at reported rates) . Shanks - fy expectations remain unchanged at constant currency and current weakness of sterling will benefit our reported results for full year materially . H1 underlying pretax profit rose 44 percent to 15.4 million stg . Interim dividend 0.95 penceper share .H1 revenue rose 17 percent to 348.4 million stg.

Shanks Group to buy Van Gansewinkel Groep for 482 mln euros

Shanks Group Plc : Proposed merger with van Gansewinkel Groep . Cash and share consideration payable to VGG's ultimate beneficial shareholders of 482 mln euros, on a cash free/debt free basis . Shanks overall current trading for year to date is in line with management's expectations at constant currency . Merger subject to Shanks and VGG shareholder approvals and anti-trust clearance, with completion anticipated by end of December 2016 . Shanks' CEO and CFO to lead combined group . Payment of approximately 286 mln euros in cash, financed through new debt facilities and an equity issue of approximately 141 mln stg . Combined group sees achieving annual risk-weighted pre-tax cost synergies of about 40 mln euros in third full year following completion . Merger has support from major shareholders in both companies and has positive advice from relevant works councils . Shanks' Benelux-based divisions performing strongly .VGG's CEO and CFO will actively support integration for a short period post completion.

Shanks Group says in talks to acquire van Gansewinkel Groep BV for 440 mln euros

Shanks Group Plc : Proposed merger with van Gansewinkel Groep . Proposed merger with van Gansewinkel Groep BV and restoration of dealings in Shanks ordinary shares . Shanks has entered into exclusive discussions with VGG and its two largest shareholders . Agreement in principle of merger terms valuing VGG at c. EUR 440 mln on a debt-free cash-free basis . Cash consideration from Shanks of approximately EUR 236 mln, to be financed through new debt facilities for combined group . New Shanks shares which would be issued to VGG shareholders as consideration for proposed merger would be subject to appropriate lock-up undertakings .VGG shareholders would receive EUR 306 mln in cash (inclusive of VGG's net cash position) and share consideration representing c.29 pct ownership of combined group.

Shanks says considering possible acquisition of Van Gansewinkel

Shanks Group Plc : Notes recent press speculation and confirms that it is contemplating possible acquisition of Van Gansewinkel Groep Bv, . Confirms that it is contemplating possible acquisition of van gansewinkel groep bv, . Board believes that it is in best interests of shareholders to investigate possible acquisition of van gansewinkel despite resultant temporary suspension of company's shares. . Will submit an updated, indicative non-binding proposal to supervisory board of van gansewinkel for consideration. . Would intend to finance acquisition through a combination of new debt facilities, equity consideration to vendors and an equity fund raising. .Response to recent press speculation.

Shanks says on track to meet its full-year expectations

Shanks Group Plc : Revenue and profit growth in tough markets. . Trading profit up by 4%. to £33.4m. . Final dividend maintained at 2.35p per share . Remain well positioned to make progress and to meet our expectations for 2016/17. . Fy underlying pretax profit rose 4 percent to 21 million stg . Final dividend 2.35 penceper share .Fy revenue from continuing operations rose 2 percent to 615 million stg.