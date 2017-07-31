Rexel SA (RXL.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 31 (Reuters) - Rexel ::SALES OF EUR 6.67 BILLION IN H1, UP 2.4% ON A REPORTED BASIS.ADJUSTED EBITA AT EUR 284.9 MILLION IN H1, UP 3.6% YEAR-ON-YEAR.FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL TARGETS CONFIRMED.H1 NET INCOME EUR 96.4 MILLION, UP 0.7%.

April 28 (Reuters) - Rexel SA ::Q1 sales EUR 3.32‍​ billion ($3.61 billion), up 5.1 percent on a reported basis.Q1 adjusted EBITA EUR 135.0‍​ million, up 9.3 percent.Q1 recurring net income EUR 67.7‍​ million, up 19.3 percent.Full-Year financial targets confirmed.

Rexel SA : Payment of the dividend to shareholders . Payment of a dividend of 0.40 euros ($0.43) per share . Ex-Date is July 5, 2017 .Payment of dividend will be made on July 7, 2017.

Rexel SA :Laurent Delabarre appointed as Rexel Group CFO & member of the executive committee.

Rexel SA : Announces succesful placement of the 300 million euro ($318.9 million) notes offering . Successfully placed 300 million euros of its 2.625 pct unsecured senior notes due 2024 . Notes, which mature on June 15, 2024, will be callable as from March 2020 . Delivery and settlement and listing of notes on euro MTF market of Luxembourg stock exchange are expected to occur on or about March 13, 2017 .Will use proceeds of issuance of notes, together with some available cash, to redeem all of 5.250 pct senior USD notes due June 2020.

Rexel : Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering . Notes, callable at Rexel's discretion as from March 2020, will rank pari passu with Rexel's senior credit facility and other senior unsecured notes . Will use proceeds of issuance of notes to redeem all or part of 5.250 percent senior US$ notes due June 2020 issued by Rexel on April 3, of which $330,000,000 remain outstanding . Expects to redeem outstanding 2020 notes on or about June 15, 2017 .Can elect not to redeem 2020 notes if it does not issue notes or if there is a material adverse change in financial markets.

Rexel SA : Catherine Guillouard to step down as deputy CEO of Rexel group . Grégoire Bertrand, who is currently CFO Europe, will act as group chief financial officer on an interim basis . Board at its meeting on Feb 20 decided to put an end to Catherine Guillouard's functions as deputy CEO effective on Feb 20 .Decision follows a divergence of views over implementation of new strategic direction that was presented at capital markets day on Feb 13.

Rexel : Q2, Rexel posted sales of 3,349.9 million euros ($3.71 billion), down 2.2 pct . Net income from continuing operations in H1 rose by 121.8 pct to 95.8 million euros (versus 43.2 million euros in H1 2015) . Operating income in H1 stood at 219.7 million euros, up 5.8 pct year-on-year . Says consequences of Brexit on activity in UK (c. 8 pct of group sales) are still difficult to estimate .Sees 2016 full-year financial targets unchanged.

Rexel SA : Rudy Provoost stepping down as chairman and Chief Executive Officer as of June 30, 2016 . François Henrot appointed chairman of board of directors on an interim basis effective July 1, 2016 .Patrick Berard to become Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2016.

Rexel SA:Successfully places 650 million euros of its 3.50 pct unsecured senior notes due 2023.Delivery, settlement and listing of notes on Euro MTF market of Luxembourg Stock Exchange are expected to occur on or about May 18, 2016.Notes, which mature on June 15, 2023, will be callable as from June 2019.