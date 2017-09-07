Recylex SA (RXPA.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Recylex H1 IFRS net result swings to profit of 6.7 million euros

Sept 7 (Reuters) - RECYLEX SA :H1 SALES EUR 218.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 167.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 IFRS EBITDA PROFIT EUR 9.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 IFRS NET PROFIT EUR 6.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 4.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.ON LEAD SEGMENT: GROUP’S OBJECTIVE FOR THE H2 2017 IS TO MAINTAIN A HIGH LEVEL OF PRODUCTION.IN WAELZ OXIDE PRODUCTION, PROVIDED AVAILABILITY OF MATERIALS FOR RECYCLING REMAINS ON PAR WITH SITUATION IN H1, PRODUCTION PERFORMANCE IN BUSINESS SHOULD IMPROVE IN H2.DIRECTION OF THE EURO/US DOLLAR EXCHANGE RATE WILL BE A KEY FACTOR INFLUENCING TRENDS IN THE H2 OF 2017.

Recylex H1 consolidated sales rises to 218.3‍​ million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - RECYLEX SA ::H1 CONSOLIDATED SALES EUR 218.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 167.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Recylex Q1 sales up by 33%

May 18 (Reuters) - RECYLEX SA :FY 2016 SALES OF EUR 382 MILLION, STABLE COMPARED WITH FY 2015.Q1 2017 SALES OF €123 MILLION, A STRONG INCREASE OF +33%.SAYS ON FEBRUARY 8, 2017, EUROPEAN COMMISSION FINED SEVERAL EUROPEAN COMPANIES ACTIVE IN THE SCRAP LEAD CAR BATTERY SECTOR.LEAD SEGMENT, CONSTRUCTION WORK ON NEW REDUCTION FURNACE IN GERMANY IS PROGRESSING ON SCHEDULE, WITH START-UP STILL SCHEDULED FOR FIRST HALF OF 2018.SAYS FINES INCLUDED A FINE OF €26.7 MILLION FOR THE RECYLEX GROUP.SAYS RECYLEX AND ITS CONCERNED SUBSIDIARIES HAVE DECIDED TO APPEAL THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION’S DECISION OF FEB. 8, 2017.EUROPEAN COMMISSION AGREED TO PROPOSED PAYMENT PLAN FOR FINE, WHICH NOTABLY INCLUDES PAYMENT OF FINE BY RECYLEX SA AND DEFERRAL OF PAYMENT OF A MAJOR PART OF THE FINE.TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THIS PLAN ARE CONFIDENTIAL BUT ARE COMPATIBLE WITH CASH FLOW FORECAST ESTABLISHED BY RECYLEX SA.UNDER THIS AGREEMENT, FINANCING ARRANGEMENTS FOR RECYLEX SA AND GERMAN SUBSIDIARIES REMAIN IN PLACE.FURTHERMORE, A PROVISION OF EUR 26.7 MLN WILL BE SET ASIDE IN RECYLEX SA'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016.

Recylex H1 revenue down 15 pct at 167.8 mln euros

Recylex SA :Reports H1 revenue of 167.8 million euros ($186.8 million)versus 198.1 million euros a year ago.

Recylex FY IFRS net loss widens to 39.4 million euros

Recylex SA : FY IFRS net loss EUR 39.4 million ($43.69 million) versus loss of EUR 23.9 million year ago .FY IFRS EBITDA loss EUR 9.2 million versus loss of EUR 5.6 million year ago.

Recylex announces Conseil d’État has overturned ruling by Douai administrative court

Recylex SA : Conseil d’État has overturned the ruling by the Douai administrative court adding the Noyelles-Godault plant to the list of “asbestos” facilities . Case has been sent back to the Douai administrative court, with different judges Further company coverage: [RXPA.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920;)).

Recylex delays publication of annual financial statements

Recylex SA : Said on Tuesday advanced negotiations concerning the global financing package for the German subsidiaries continue with a pool of banks . Recylex group’s goal is to have a financing offer by the end of the first half of 2016 . Negotiations have not reached a sufficiently advanced stage for Recylex’s Board of Directors to approve the financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015 and for its Annual General Meeting of the shareholders called to approve them to be held by the statutory deadline of June 30, 2016 .Company has applied to the President of the Paris Commercial Court for an extension to this deadline.

Recylex completes continuation plan

Recylex SA:Said on Tuesday that the Paris Commercial Court ascertained that the company`s continuation plan has been duly completed.58 million euros ($63.36 million) repaid, including 42 million euros under the initial plan and 16 million euros added as a result of legal proceedings.Group is continuing its discussions concerning the search of a combined package consisting of funding for the new production project in the Lead segment and funding for the working capital requirement of the Group`s German perimeter.