Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Royal Bank Of Canada enters deal to repurchase shares between Oct 16-Oct 30

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Canada :Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid.Royal Bank Of Canada - ‍ To enter deal to repurchase shares through purchases between Oct 16 - Oct 30, 2017, subject to maximum of 5 million common shares​.

RBC Global Asset Management announces September sales results of certain funds

Oct 5 (Reuters) - RBC Global Asset Management Inc : :Says announces September sales results for RBC funds, PH&N funds and BlueBay funds and third quarter sales results for RBC ETFs.Says announced September mutual fund net sales of $578 million.Says mutual fund assets under management increased by 1.1 percent for September.Says long-term funds had Sept net sales of $522 million.Says reported ETF sales of $483 million for Q3 of calendar 2017 & ETF assets under management for Q3 2017 increased to $3.6 billion.Says money market funds had Sept net sales of $55 million.

Bluebay Asset Management to absorb MiFID-II research costs- spokeswoman

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Canada :Bluebay asset management expects to absorb investment research costs as a result of mifid ii directive- spokeswoman.

RBC CEO says further measures may be needed to cool Toronto housing market

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Rbc :Executive says has solid buffer should toronto housing market continue to moderate.Ceo says will watch toronto housing market carefully, additional measures may be needed.RBC cfo says new osfi mortgage proposals could have modest impact on business.

Royal Bank of Canada to redeem non-cumulative first preferred shares series AB

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Canada ::Royal Bank of Canada to redeem non-cumulative first preferred shares series AB and non-cumulative perpetual first preferred shares series c-1.Royal Bank of Canada - ‍redeem outstanding non-cumulative perpetual first preferred shares series c-1 for cash at redemption price of . $1,000/ share​.

Royal Bank of Canada Q3 diluted EPS $1.85‍​

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada :Royal Bank of Canada reports third quarter 2017 results.Royal Bank of Canada - qtrly net income per share excluding items $1.72‍​.Royal Bank of Canada - ‍as at july 31, 2017, CET1 ratio was 10.9 pct, up 30 bps as compared to prior quarter​.Qtrly ‍personal & commercial banking net income of $1,399 million was up $77 million or 6 pct from a year ago​.Qtrly ‍wealth management net income of $486 million was up $98 million or 25 pct from a year ago​.Qtrly diluted EPS of $1.85.Q3 earnings per share view C$1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Royal Bank Of Canada says Qtrly net income per share, excluding items $1.85

RBC Global Asset Management announces july sales results for RBC funds, PH&N funds and Bluebay funds

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Canada :Announces july sales results for RBC funds, PH&N funds and Bluebay funds.RBC Global Asset Management Inc - announced july mutual fund net sales of $951 million.RBC Global Asset Management Inc - July long-term funds had net sales of $840 million and july money market funds had net sales of $111 million.RBC Global Asset Management Inc - at july month end mutual fund assets under management decreased by 0.4 per cent.

Royal Bank Of Canada - launched seamless Interac e-transfer payments within iMessage

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Canada :Royal Bank Of Canada - RBC also launched seamless Interac e-transfer payments within iMessage.

Versapay, RBC enters agreement to offer ARC to business customers

July 6 (Reuters) - Versapay Corp ::Versapay Corp- Royal Bank Of Canada enters agreement with Versapay to offer ARC to business customers under RBC brand.